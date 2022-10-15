TV series canceled in October, one unexpected title

Netflixespecially in this negative period in terms of users, trying to bring more and more often Corrections to its extensive catalog. In this way, the company tries to engage other users, especially after the introduction of the new user Subscribe with ads.

However, on a periodic basis, Netflix still decides that He removed some series from his selection, a final salute to production above all due to the very low number of users who follow it. Let’s find out below what fantasies of the Californian catwalk are about to say goodbye.

Netflix: Here’s the TV series leaving the platform

As mentioned earlier, Netflix always needs to renew itself, which is why it has eliminated some TV series from its catalog.

User demand has dropped dramatically and this has resulted lock and key to be cancelled. Apparently, the series will never see a release Season 4; So Season 3 will also be the last we can see.

next New Amsterdam who will meet the same fate. The medical drama TV series that reminds us so much instinct anatomy Or even celebrities Chicago Med will stop at Season 5.

But the list of canceled series doesn’t end there: either I’m never It ends in season four. existingJulie and Phantasm, Dairy Girls, for lifeE ., DC’s Legends of Tomorrow another life revive us.



in the endexist The best of Saul on demandbut was canceled due to the conclusion of the narrative cycle with the sixth and final season.