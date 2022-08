TV series and movies coming to the catalog, Cobra Kai 5 and others – Nerd4.life

Netflix Renew catalog TV series and movies also for September 2022Let’s summarize all the news planned for next month, which also includes Cobra Kai 5 And other very interesting arrivals.

Among the most important news, in addition to the aforementioned fifth season of Cobra Kai, we also find the fifth season of Skam Italia, the sixth of Rick and Morty and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. So let’s see an overview:

Netflix September 2022: Movies

Love in the Villa – Falling in Love in Verona – 1st of September

Blondes Revenge – September 1

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas – September 1st

The Storyteller Festival – September 2

Unspeakable: The Regatta of the Century – September 6

End of the road – September 9

Home in the surf – September 16

Do Revenge – September 16

ATHENS – 23 SEPTEMBER

Fullmetal Alchemist: Final Alchemy – September 24

Blonde – September 28

Entergalactic – September 30

Rainbow – September 30

Netflix September 2022: TV Series