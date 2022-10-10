‘TV Breakfast’ star receives shock diagnosis – DerWesten.de

In “TV breakfast” she is responsible for the news of the celebrity world. Who fell in love with daring and scary outfits in front of the camera: all this moves Vanessa Bloomhagen in her daily work.

But in the private life of the “Breakfast TV” presenter, it is not always about the beautiful and wealthy. On the contrary: a few years ago, Vanessa received a terrible diagnosis that would change her life forever.

TV Breakfast star Vanessa Bloomhagen is terminally ill

Vanessa Bloomhagen always has a big smile on her face in front of the camera. The Sat.1 announcer loves to dress up and spread a little Hollywood glamor early in the morning. However, behind the scenes of the morning show, the 44-year-old has to be careful.

Because of Hashimoto’s terminal illness, Vanessa has to follow a few rules – including her diet, for example. The VIP expert can now deal with the symptoms associated with the disease, but this was not always the case.

Hashimoto’s thyroiditis is a chronic inflammation of the thyroid gland caused by an autoimmune reaction. Inflammation means that the hormones are no longer produced in sufficient quantities. In most cases, the course of the disease is mild and difficult to diagnose due to its malignant occurrence.

The disease is manifested, for example, by nervousness, increased sweating, change of appetite, menstrual disorders, arrhythmia or muscle weakness. Neurological symptoms such as seizures or hallucinations appear only in extreme cases.

Anchor of the TV Iftar program suffers from “paralysis”

Vanessa Bloomhagen was in her late twenties when she was diagnosed with the autoimmune disease. After my period suddenly stopped, things got worse. I also showed signs of paralysis in my hands and feet. I was at a red light. Jumped to green. I wanted to step on the gas pedal and all of a sudden I couldn’t feel my feet anymore,” Frieset Fresette reports.

Three years passed before she was diagnosed with Hashimoto’s. Doctors were at first confused and did several checks. There was a brain tumor, MS, or rheumatism in the room, too. Remembers Vanessa Bloomhagen.

The Breakfast TV host is now taking medication for an autoimmune disease and has changed her diet. Those affected should pay attention to a low-sugar, anti-inflammatory diet. So sweets, finished products, fast food, white flour products and spicy foods are taboo for Vanessa.

