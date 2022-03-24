Tusya events | March 26, 2022 | Viterbo

The concert on Saturday, March 26, 2022 (Auditorium di S. Maria in Gradi, 5 p.m.) provides for a replacement due to the pianist’s scheduled resignation due to force majeure. He will be replaced by another concert player, pianist Julio Bedao, of great value, trained in an excellent school. In fact, he studied in Paris, under Jean-Marc Loisada, at the Ecole Normale, at Aldo Sisculini and Dominique Merlet, and at the National Academy of Santa Cecilia in Rome, in the class of Sergio Berticaroli; He then completed his specialization at the Hochschule für Musik “Hans Eisler” in Berlin. He is the winner of such prestigious international competitions as Casagrande of Terni, Tbilisi International Piano Competition, Iturbi of Valencia, and “Les Nuits Pianistiques – Lauréats SPEDIDAM” Aix-en-Provence competition. He is highly regarded in Italy and abroad, he has performed for important institutions: in Italy (among other things, at the National Academy of Santa Cecilia in Rome) and abroad: in Spain at Palau de la Musica in Valencia and in Lyon, in Germany, at Konzerthaus in Berlin, and again in Slovenia, the United Kingdom, Austria, Sweden, China (Shanghai Oriental Art Center and Beijing Tsinghua University Auditorium), Chile, Australia and Argentina.

The program he offers is dedicated to three great composers of the eighteenth century (Alessandro and Domenico Scarlatti, father and son, and F.J. Haydn) and to one of the nineteenth century J. Brahms.

This and other concerts of the season, available in ‘collected form’ on the ‘XVII Concert Season’ playlist on the university’s YouTube channel, can be followed up on, Free Or broadcast live or postponed using the following link:

http://tiny.cc/XVII_stag_concertistica

the tickets: 9 euro all

(Discounted €5 for faculty and non-teaching members of the university.

Students of universities, conservatories, and high schools)

Ticket office open from 3pm

Arrival from Via Sabotino 20 (large indoor car park)

informations: Francesco Della Rosa. Tel. 0761.357.937 348.793.1782.

Email: [email protected]