Tunisian president expresses dissatisfaction with US interference in his country

After US Defense Secretary Austin and Secretary of State Blinken expressed their “concern” about democracy in Tunisia, Tunisian President Kais Saied He declared his rejection of US interference in Tunisia’s internal affairs.

And he did so when he received the US official, Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf. Saeed expressed his disappointment over the recent statements of a number of US officials regarding the current situation in Tunisia, and reiterated Tunisia’s firm position on the sovereignty and independence of the national decision-making process, expressing his rejection of “any interference in its internal affairs.”

Saied also called on the US authorities to listen to their counterparts to find out the reality of the current situation in Tunisia and not just what is rumored internationally due to the hum of the opposition in the last referendum on July 25.