Tunisian opposition establishes the National Salvation Front

The new organization brings together political forces, civil society activists and opponents of the president, who described the July 25 operation as a coup.

At the front: Ennahda, Amal, Will, Dignity, Heart of Tunisia, and Citizens Against the Coup Initiative.

The political executive body is headed by Najib Chebbi, and it also consists of Samira Chaouachi, Jawhar Ben Mubarak, Reda Belhaj, Samir Delou, Yousra Daly, Sami Chebbi, Mohamed Amine Sidani, Omar El-Safawi and Riad Chaibi.

Chebbi stressed that they are keen to resume the democratic process by uniting the forces of civil society to get out of the economic and social crisis.

“Today, there is no third way: to support the coup and Said’s authoritarian regime, or to defend the constitution and freedoms,” Chebbi said.

The Front established a Freedoms Committee to control violations and monitor the judicial files of political opponents.

The above is added to the Legal Affairs Committee, and another responsible for relations with the media, as well as a reflection forum composed of various experts and moderated by journalist Salah Al-Din Al-Jourshi.

Mubarak said that the front calls for a true and comprehensive national dialogue, a rescue government, and early elections supervised by what he considers a legitimate electoral authority.

Meanwhile, the powerful Tunisian General Labor Union (UGTT) announced on Tuesday a nationwide strike in the public sector on June 16, to protest high inflation and prevent the privatization of major state-owned companies.

This announcement comes at a time when the government has received the support of the trade union center for the reform program submitted to the International Monetary Fund in the hope of obtaining new credits.

The executive branch presented to the IMF a plan that includes freezing the mass of public administration wages, the gradual reduction of some government subsidies, and the restructuring of public companies.

The authorities expect about four billion dollars, but the multilateral organization is waiting for the commitment of social sectors to implement the program.

The Tunisian General Labor Union announced last week its refusal to participate in the national dialogue launched by Said, which excludes political parties.

