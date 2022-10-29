Tunisia is threatened with expulsion by FIFA

by Alex Hofmeister

Munich – There are only a few weeks left until the World Cup kicks off in Qatar, but not only the venue is in dispute, but also the field of the participants. After recent calls to ban Iran over the country’s women’s rights situation and to ban Ecuador over apparently fake player documents, FIFA is now targeting Tunisia as well.

According to Reuters, the global association assumes that North African citizens are subject to strong government influence. In doing so, the TFF would have violated the principle of independence.

If the suspicion is confirmed, the Tunisians’ participation in the tournament is considered to be at risk. According to the report, FIFA informed the federation that possible sanctions may include excluding the organization from the World Cup in Qatar.

The accusations were recently made by Tunisia’s Minister of Sports and Youth Kamel Dakish, who threatened the Tunisian Football Federation to close offices. Then FIFA wondered how a politician could interfere so much in the affairs of the federation.

World Cup 2022: Tunisia is not an isolated case

In any case, this would not be the first case that the World Assembly has imposed sanctions on a country because the government has exercised significant influence. According to the English Daily Mail, recently the same thing happened in Kenya, Zimbabwe and India.

Tunisia will have to swallow so far the worst contraceptive pill if it is excluded from the World Cup, especially since it will face attractive opponents in the form of world champions France, Denmark and Australia.

