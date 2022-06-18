Tulum Presents a Security Project for Australian and New Zealand Consuls

In order to strengthen institutional cooperation, The Consul of Australia and New Zealand had a fruitful working meeting With Commissioner Metro. The statement said NP Oscar Alberto Aparicio Avendano, Director General of Public Security and Protection of Citizens in the ninth municipality.

At the meeting, Shane Holder and Paula Zafra, Regional Consul of Australia and Consular Director of New Zealand, respectively, learn about strategies coordinated by the three levels of government to ensure the safety of their citizens during their stay in this tourist destination.

“In addition, we share the aforementioned diplomatic staff statistics that show a decrease in crime from January 1 to June 14 this year,” Aparicio Avendano said to a specific question from a reporter.

According to the commissioner, around 1,500 Australian and New Zealand tourists visited the jewel of the Mayan Caribbean in 2022, The number that will rise in the coming weeks of the summer season.

He added, “During the meeting, we exchanged with Mrs. Holder and Mrs. Dhafra calls and emergency measures to help their citizens when needed.”

Until this working time It was attended by representatives of the Directorate of Public Safety and Trafficthe Civil Protection, the Mexican Army, the National Guard, as well as the Directorate of Economic Development, Planning and Liaison, Tourism and the Fire Department.

