Trump’s former defense secretary reveals that he prevented military action in Venezuela

The former US Secretary of Defense during the administration of President Donald Trump, Mark Esper, revealed that during the last year of his tenure he prevented “military operations” in Venezuela.

“We’re blocking really bad things, dangerous things that could have led the country in a dark direction,” he said in an interview with the show. 60 minutes.

When asked what kind of “terrible things” he avoided, he detailed plans against Venezuela, Cuba and Iran.

At various times over the past year, the administration has had people in the White House suggest taking military action against Venezuela or attacking Iran. At some point, someone suggested that we besiege Cuba, these ideas were floated. It looked like something like that would happen every week, and we had to crush them.”

