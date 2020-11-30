Trump news live: Latest updates as the president rages on over a “silly” interview with CBS

Donald Trump has vowed to continue his fight to overturn the apparent win-win election result for Joe Biden, while accusing CBS News of conducting a “silly one-sided” interview with a former US official.

Trump attacked the news network’s handling of the comments of former election security chief Christopher Krebs. Earlier Sunday, the president spoke to Fox News over the phone and pledged to put “125 percent” of his energy into finding a path to winning another four years. “My mind will not change in six months,” he said.