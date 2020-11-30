Trump news live: Latest updates as the president rages on over a “silly” interview with CBS
Donald Trump has vowed to continue his fight to overturn the apparent win-win election result for Joe Biden, while accusing CBS News of conducting a “silly one-sided” interview with a former US official.
Trump attacked the news network’s handling of the comments of former election security chief Christopher Krebs. Earlier Sunday, the president spoke to Fox News over the phone and pledged to put “125 percent” of his energy into finding a path to winning another four years. “My mind will not change in six months,” he said.
Meanwhile, new approval numbers from Gallup gave Biden a healthy lead over the president in the three weeks after the election.
The Trump administration is rushing to complete the border wall with Mexico before Biden takes office
The outgoing administration is reportedly rushing to complete as much of Trump’s famous Mexican border wall as possible before Joe Biden takes office in January.
to me New York timesConstruction on the wall, which has reached nearly 400 miles as of November 2020, continues at breakneck speed ahead of Biden’s inauguration in January.
Biden said that his incoming administration has no intention of demolishing what has been built of the wall, but has stipulated not to continue building it or use money from the Pentagon to finance it.
Joe SomeraldNovember 30, 2020 12:26
A recount in Wisconsin confirms Biden’s victory over Trump
Wisconsin ended the vote recount of its presidential results on Sunday, confirming Biden’s victory over Trump in the main battlefield state.
Trump had already pledged to challenge the result in court even before the recount had ended.
Dane County reported 45 votes for Trump, but Milwaukee County, the other large and largely liberal county in the state targeted in the recount, Trump paid $ 3 million for it, on Friday announced a 132-vote increase for Biden.
Taken together, the two boycotts barely recoiled from Biden’s winning margin by about 20,600 votes, giving the winner a net gain of 87 votes.
Tom BatchelorNovember 30, 2020 11:45
Two weeks before the next elections
America must wait another two weeks for the electors in each state to cast their ballots.
The December 14 vote includes 538 electors: one for each member of the House of Representatives, two for each Senator, and three are assigned to the District of Columbia through the Twenty-Second Amendment.
Their votes usually coincide with the popular vote in each state. However, not all states require the votes cast by the electorate to reflect the popular vote.
Certificates recording the results of the election vote in each state must be received by the President of the Senate and the Archivist no later than December 23.
The official results of the electoral votes will be sent to the newly elected Congress, which is scheduled to meet in joint session on January 6 and announce the results.
Tom BatchelorNovember 30, 2020 11:27
Biden receives his first secret daily presidential briefing
Joe Biden is set to receive top-secret intelligence analyzes and information on pressing national security matters as part of his first daily presidential briefing since his election victory.
The president-elect usually expects to receive the briefing once the election is over, but Trump’s attempts to cast doubt on the Democrat’s election victory have contributed to delaying the usual transition process.
Tom BatchelorNovember 30, 2020 10:59
China imposes sanctions on leaders of US groups for Hong Kong’s actions
China has announced that it is imposing sanctions on leaders of US government agencies that promote democracy around the world in response to what it calls practices that “flagrantly interfere in Hong Kong affairs.”
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hwa Chunying said the measures will cover the NDI’s senior director for Asia, John Knaus, the National Democratic Institute’s Asia Pacific regional director, Manpreet Singh Anand, and two NDI officials in charge of Hong Kong.
This comes amid an ongoing diplomatic row with Washington over trade and security.
The Trump administration has suspended the Chinese tech giant Huawei’s access to most US components and technology for security reasons, and has pressured the Chinese owner of the video service TikTok to sell its operations in the United States, which US officials say poses a security risk.
Tom BatchelorNovember 30, 2020 10:42 pm
The House and Senate are back to challenge the huge spending
Major players on Capitol Hill are returning for one final, possibly futile, attempt to strike a bargain in a tough list of year-end business, including Covid Relief, a $ 1.4 trillion spending package and defensive policy.
Tom BatchelorNovember 30, 2020 10:22
The European Union discusses the post-Trump future
Ambassadors of the 27 countries of the European Union are due to meet today to consider how the bloc can mend relations with the United States after four turbulent years with Trump at the White House.
They are said to be looking at five policy areas in which cooperation could be improved, including Covid-19 and climate change.
These discussions will pave the way for a meeting of European Union prime ministers and presidents next week. Biden’s victory was grudgingly welcomed by some European leaders – notably Hungary’s Victor Orban, who said Trump was his “Plan A”.
Tom BatchelorNovember 30, 2020 10:06
March on the Trump Bus Tour
Trump supporters take a tour in March in a Trump bus – a two-week rally in support of the US president.
On Sunday they began their rally in Doral, Florida. They intend to arrive in Washington, D.C. on December 12th.
Tom BatchelorNovember 30, 2020 09:50
Biden’s preferred ranking is the highest in nearly two years
Biden’s preference rating has risen six percentage points to 55 percent since the election, according to Polling by Gallup.
Meanwhile, Trump’s preference fell three points to 42 per cent.
The current ranking for the president-elect is the highest since February 2019, two months before announcing his candidacy for the presidency, when it was 56 percent.
The survey took place between November 5 and 19.
Tom BatchelorNovember 30, 2020 09:43
Liberal economists lined up for the Biden administration
Biden is not allowed to name many of his top economic advisers in the coming days – a group that is expected to include many liberal economists and policy specialists from the two previous Democratic administrations.
Among them was Janet Yellen, who would become the first woman to lead the Treasury in its nearly 232-year history.
Tom BatchelorNovember 30, 2020 09:24