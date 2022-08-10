Trump candidates win the Republican primary in the United States | world | Dr..

Candidates who won the support of former US President Donald Trump (2017-2021) on Tuesday (08.09.2022) won several contests in the Republican primary, in a new example of the influence that the former president retains.

In Wisconsin, one of the key states that could fall on both the Democratic and Republican sides of the election, Trump’s gubernatorial candidate, Tim Michaels, defeated the Republican machine’s favorite, Rebecca Cliffish, according to major media forecasts.

Michaels, a construction entrepreneur, will face that state’s Democratic governor, Tony Evers, in the November elections.

For its part, in Connecticut, moderate Themis Clarides, backed by senior figures in her party and former Vice President Mike Pence to be the conservative candidate for the Senate, lost to Trump’s Cuban favorite, Leora Levy.

In addition, Tuesday also ended scrutiny of other primaries held last week in Washington state (Northwest), where Republican but anti-Trump representative Jaime Herrera Butler narrowly lost to Trump candidate Joe Kent.

Herrera Butler, who currently holds a seat in the Republican Party but will not be able to return to office, was one of the 10 Republican members of Congress who voted to impeach the former president after the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021 by a portion of his thousands of followers.

Trump, who has never forgiven her for the meaning of that vote, cheered in a statement of her defeat and accused her of giving in to the Democratic Party game.

Of the 10 Republican lawmakers who voted against Trump in 2021, only two will be running for re-election, other than what will happen to Wyoming member Liz Cheney, who polled polls for a Trump-supported opponent in the primaries. .

mg (efe, Reuters)