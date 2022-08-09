Trump calls on supporters to make “immediate” donations after raid on his Florida mansion | international

Former President of the United States Donald Trump He demanded individual donations on his website on Tuesday to tackle the “witch hunt” he claims to have experienced after registering by FBI From From the sea to the lake the mansion he owns in Palm Beach, Southeast Florida, where this agency will search for official documents.

In a message he sent to subscribers of his digital platform, with the phrase “Save America” ​​on top, Trump exposes what, in his opinion, is “political persecution and witch-hunt” and He asks for the people’s support to continue the struggle for the “Great American People”.

For this reason, the former US President (2017-2021) asked his followers, Please hurry up to donate immediately. For his public support “against the never-ending witch hunt,” he asserts.

“These are difficult times for our nation,” he says in the letter, which echoes much of what was expressed on Monday in his first statement.

A day after FBI agents began searches of Trump’s mansion in Florida for official documents, according to the New York Times, the appeals court this morning cleared a US House of Representatives committee to access the former president’s tax returns.

The Justice Department’s decision comes a year after the US Supreme Court ordered Trump to turn over his tax returns to the attorney general investigating his finances in New York.

As for the Times’ copy of the documents the FBI is looking for in Mar-a-Lago, they will include, among other things, classified material that Trump would have taken with him from the White House rather than handed over to the historical archive. As provided by law.

The Republican said Monday that “nothing like this has ever happened to a president of the United States before.”