Tropical Storm Fiona advances over the Caribbean; Hurricane watch issued for parts of PR and Dominican Republic – NBC 7 South Florida

Miami – Tropical Storm Fiona on Saturday continued its advance across the Caribbean islands, where it was already receiving heavy rain. A hurricane warning has been issued for Puerto Rico, where heavy rains with flooding are expected in some parts.

According to an 11:00 a.m. ET bulletin this Saturday from the National Hurricane Center (NHC, for its English acronym), Tropical Storm Fiona was located about 130 miles southeast of St. Croix. The maximum sustained winds were 60 mph and were moving west at 8 mph.

Follow the path of the storm in real time

Eye of Fiona is expected to pass near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico between Saturday and Sunday and then move near the southern coast of the Dominican Republic on Sunday evening or early Monday.

Fiona is expected to get stronger in the coming days and could turn into a hurricane on Wednesday. It can leave 4 to 8 inches with a maximum accumulative 12 inches in Puerto Rico, while the eastern Dominican Republic can receive 6 to 10 inches, with a maximum of 16 inches.

These rains can cause flooding and landslides. A storm surge could be reported off the coast of Puerto Rico.

Notifications, watches and warnings are in force



Hurricane Warnings

for Puerto Rico, including Vieques and Culebra.

watch the hurricane

For the southern coast of the Dominican Republic, from Cabo Engano to Cabo Caucedo

For the north coast of the Republic of the Republic, from Cabo Engano to Puerto Plata

For Puerto Rico, including Vieques and Culebra

Tropical Storm Warning for:

Virgin Islands of the United States.

Saba and Saint Eustatius

San Martin

Guadeloupe, Saint Barthelemy and Saint Martin

British Virgin Islands

Watch out for Tropical Storm:

For the Dominican Republic on the south coast from Cabo Engano to Barahona and on the north coast, from Cabo Engano to Cabo Frances Viejo.

But where does he go after passing through the Caribbean? To learn more from Telemundo, visit https://www.nbc.com/networks/telemundo

This is how the season goes in Atlantic

Hurricane season in 2022 was relatively calm, lasting several weeks without systems and few causing significant damage.

Hurricane Earl, which reached Category 2 in the mid-Atlantic, caused about 40 deaths in various states of Mexico. Danielle became the first Atlantic hurricane of the season.

Before them, the current Atlantic hurricane season, which began on June 1, has seen the formation of storms Alex, Bonnie, and Colin.