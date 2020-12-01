Trista Sutter vows to continue searching for answers to Ryan’s mysterious illness

Instagram

The former “ The Bachelor ” star shares a sense of relief that her husband doesn’t have cancer despite symptoms similar to Hodgkin’s lymphoma, and she admits the two have been struggling for months.

Trista Sutter She refuses to fall into despair amidst the uncertainty about her husband’s health. After we got on with the fact that Ryan Suter suffered from a mysterious illness, he was the number one star ever inAnd bacheloretteShe promised that she would continue to search for answers about the possible causes of his condition.

The 48-year-old revealed Ryan’s health for the first time via Instagram on Sunday, November 29. As she shares a picture of her man, she confesses, “I am suffering. This guy … my rock, my best friend, my hero, my love … is struggling. Not every day, and not so much that he can’t work, cook, exercise, or be with Family, but enough. We’ve been fighting for months. Fighting for answers. ”

“And this week, we got an answer that is usually the best answer to all the good answers. We discovered that Ryan does not have cancer. Great relief … without a doubt, especially after the fight to find a doctor who takes the symptoms that line up with lymphoma seriously and calls for Carry out checks to rule it out. ” “But a part of us was wanting a diagnosis. Wanting to be able to fight for a cure rather than fight for an answer.”

“How messy is that? Don’t worry, I know. It’s messed up. But, that’s where we are. In waiting pattern of not knowing,” the TV personality noted. Despite the struggle, she maintained a positive attitude. “And believe me… I know it could be worse, so I am grateful for that. Grateful for not having to part with a loved one dying of COVID. Grateful for not having two children with cancer,” she stressed.

“We thank each other, health insurance, jobs, home, food on the table, healthy family members, and all the things that make this life free from suffering,” she added. “But if I do not post or respond to emotional or separate emails or messages, please remember that everyone is struggling in some way, behind closed doors. We are young and blessed, but we are not immune. We lived a fairy tale on TV and enjoyed a wonderful life for all intents and purposes, But the answers would be nice. ”

the previous “Dancing With The Stars“The contestant concluded her message with a prayer request from her fans and followers.” So, I will keep praying for answers and hope that if you are the type to pray, you will think of Ryan when the time comes to send a message, ”she shared her hope.

Shortly after opening up in the lengthy post, Trieste turned to her Instagram Story to thank those who showered her with support, prayer, and encouragement. She further emphasized in the next section, “We will continue to search for answers and the doctors who will actually listen. However, if I am not here often, know that my focus is on Ryan and our family and trying to make him feel better.”

Trista Sutter confirmed that she will continue to look for answers to her husband’s diagnosis.

Trieste met Ryan for the first time in the first season of “The Bachelorette”. They got married in December 2003. Since then, the duo have shared two children together, a 13-year-old son named Maxwell and an 11-year-old daughter named Blacksley.