Tricks to fix any problem on Pluto TV

For a better experience, from the platform, it is recommended not only to get the latest version of the Pluto TV app, but also to update your device with the latest version of the operating system, since some Compatibility issues with older versions and devices .

First of all, we will collect potential problems and how to avoid them if you are using Pluto TV from your device iOS and Android apps .

To help you solve the most common problems that Pluto TV presents, we will share a series of tips and tricks to solve almost any problem.

Current versions of the app may vary depending on the device, always make sure you have the latest version available in the corresponding app store.

Mobile devices are acceptable

The Pluto TV app is available on all Apple devices, including Camel. It’s also available on all Google and Android devices, including AndroidTV.

Activate and deactivate Mirroring in Apple

Although Apple AirPlay is not currently supported in the app, you can use iOS mirroring function To mirror your screen on your Apple TV and be able to play your Pluto TV on screens larger than the phone or tablet where you were watching it.

The steps for that are as follows:

On your iOS device, swipe up from the bottom of the screen to see Control Center. Click the “Broadcast” button at the bottom right. Click the name of the device you want to stream to from the icons for a TV screen or speaker, depending on the type of content you want to stream. On the iPad, you may need to scroll to see all the available devices in the list of devices. Reflects activity on your device, including broadcasting Pluto TV.

Connectivity problems with Chromecast

One of the best video display devices Google Chromecast. If your phone isn’t casting Pluto TV to Chromecast, you’ll first need to make sure that both devices are turned on. Connected to the same Wi-Fi network And that the Pluto TV app is not running in the background or with the screen off.

Web playback problems

You can watch Pluto TV directly from the webNo need to download anything. It usually works fine, although that doesn’t mean it can also display some bugs and errors.

Recommended browsers

The Pluto TV website It works in all browsers currently available, but from the platform it is mainly recommended Mozilla Firefox or Google ChromeWhether on your desktop or laptop computer.

Audio issues only

If you are trying to access one of the Pluto TV live channels or on-demand content and you can only listen to it, there may be an issue with some kind of ad blocker or other plugin installed in your browser that is interfering with the site.

Disable them (or add Pluto TV to the exceptions) so that the video (including commercials that will appear from time to time) can play.

Video issues only

If the audio section fails, and you are watching the content without interruption, check if you have muted the audio of the video.

By default, the web starts silentso you may have made a mistake in compensating.

Minimum browsing speed

To avoid problems with clipping and jumps in playback, the recommended speed for Pluto TV is At least 5 Mbpsso if WiFi disconnects for half a second, it won’t cause playback issues.

send Report an error

In the event that you are unable to resolve a specific issue that is not shown here, you can always contact the Pluto TV team to explain the issue in detail so that they can offer you a customized solution.