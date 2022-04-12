Trick to have two WhatsApp accounts on the same cell phone

With more than two and a half billion accounts in the world, WhatsApp has established itself as the leading instant messaging platformhowever, It still does not allow you to activate two accounts on the same cell phone, unlike other tools like Instagram and Twitter.
fact, Many WhatsApp users have more than one account This has been severely affected by the excessive growth in app usage in the midst of the pandemic. with the COVID-19Virtual reality has been installed in our daily lives, and remote work as well as online classes have done so as well.
in this line, Many people have also chosen to have two WhatsApp accounts. It happens – for example – between those who have a personal number and a company number. however, So you need two phones…or not necessarily.
How to use two WhatsApp accounts on the same cell phone?
at DNA We teach you Trick to use two WhatsApp accounts on the same cell phone. To do this, it is important to know that this only works for users of the operating system Android. This, because the use of an external application is available on Google Play.
his name is Parallel distance and install WhatsApp version on the same phoneAs shown FMDOS. These are the steps to follow:
- Find the app on Google Play, install it and tap where it says start.
- Select the apps you want to clone. In this case, we are interested in doing just that with WhatsApp.
- Then, tap where it says Add in Parallel Space.
- This way you will have a copy of WhatsApp where you can log in with your other phone number.
- Keep in mind that you will have to verify the number with the text message or call that the platform usually makes.
