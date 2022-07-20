Trends and Stocks BORSA ITALIANA Today Wednesday 20 July 2022 / Look for a new high

Piazza Avary awaits Draghi’s vote of confidence

There is no shortage of relevant macroeconomic data to be released today, as all eyes will also be on the vote of confidence in the Draghi government. At 8:00 am Great Britain comes the inflation and PPI for June. Meanwhile, German PPI for June will be known. At 10:00 it will be production role in construction in Italy in May and Eurozone trade balance balance in May. At 16:00 we will know the European Consumer Confidence Index for July, while the number of homes sold in June will come from the United States. At 16:30 it will be the turn of the weekly change in oil inventories in the US. The 10-year bonds will be issued on the same day. The quarterly reports of Abbott Laboratories and Biogen of Wall Street are expected, while Finlogic, Gismondi 1754 and Rocket Schering are expected in Piazza Avary.

MPS / Recovery plan complicated by government crisis

Yesterday, the Ftse Mib index closed up 2.49% to 21,696 points. Bper featured on the main list with +6.8%. Banco Bpm increases (+5.1%), Fineco (+5.2%), Interpummp (+4.1%), Intesa Sanpaolo (+5.9%), Iveco are also three and a half percentage points higher (+5.1%), Leonardo (+4 %), Moncler (+4.1%), Stylantis (+3.8%) and Unicredit (+6.3%). Closes in red only for diasurin (-0.2%). The spread between BTPs and Bunds has decreased to 213 basis points.

Trends and Stocks BORSA ITALIANA Today Tuesday 19 July 2022 / Close at +2.49%

– – – –

We need your input to continue providing you with independent, high-quality information.

support us Donate now by clicking here

Read also:

Trends and Stocks BORSA ITALIANA Today Monday 18th July 2022 / Close at +1.13%

© Reproduction reserved