Trends and Stocks BORSA ITALIANA today Thursday 23 June 2022 / Looking for a recovery

Lots of data for the business

There is no shortage of interesting macroeconomic data being released today. At 8:00 we will know the number of commercial vehicles registered in Europe in May. At 8:45 am it will be the turn of the French Business Confidence Index for June. At 9:15 am, France’s June Manufacturing and Services PMI will come in. Similar data will be released for Germany (9:30 a.m.), Europe (10:00 a.m.), Great Britain (10:30 a.m.), and the United States (3:45 p.m.). At 10:00 the ECB economic bulletin will be released. At 2.30pm, weekly applications for unemployment benefits and the current account balance for the first quarter of the year will arrive from the US. At 16:30 it will be the turn of the weekly change in US oil inventories. The industrial scheme of Mps is expected to be presented at Piazza Affari.

Trends and Stocks BORSA ITALIANA Today Wednesday 22nd June 2022 / Close at -1.36%

The Ftse Mib closed yesterday down 1.36% to 21,788 points. In the main list, Fineco stood out at +2.6%. The increases in Amplifon (+1.4%), Banca Mediolanum (+0.6%), Campari (+0.9%), Inwit (+1.2%), Nexi (+2) are also more than half a percentage point higher, 3%) and Telecom. Italy (+0.5%). Saipem was the worst performer of all time at 21.6%. Cuts A2A (-2.5%), Cnh Industrial (-3.2%), Enel (-2.1%), Eni (-3.5%), Interpump (-2) are also over 2 percentage points higher, 3%), Italgas (-3.7 %), Leonardo (-4%), Prismium (-2.4%), STM (-2%), Tenaris (-5.2%). The spread between BTP and Bund has fallen below 199 basis points.

Trends and Stocks BORSA ITALIANA Today Tuesday 21 June 2022 / Close at +0.39%

– – – –

We need your input to continue providing you with independent, high-quality information.

support us Donate now by clicking here

Read also:

GEO-FINANCE / From China to the United States, warm autumn also to Italy

© Reproduction reserved