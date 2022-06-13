Tremor today, June 13, 2022: How big is today’s earthquake in Mexico? | Tremor CMDX | Mexico City | earthquake in mexico Mexico earthquake | Today’s shake | National Seismological Service | SNN | Mexico

Mexico It’s a different scene seismic movements several years. This is because the country is located in one of the regions with the greatest tectonic activity (Ring of Fire). In the month of May alone, the National Seismological Service reported 2,301 earthquakes With earthquake foci in the concerned area.

He lives: Today Monday 13th June earthquake in Mexico 4.1 Luke earthquake 67 km southeast of Tlakola, Ok On Monday, June 13, an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 Luc 67 km was recorded to the southeast of Tlacolola, Oxa in Mexico 06/13/22 10:35:23 Lat 16.56 Lon -96.00 Pf 63 km The earthquake had a magnitude of 3.2 location. 28 km southeast of San Marcos This Monday, June 13, a 3.2-magnitude earthquake was recorded in Mexico. 28 km southeast of San Marcos, GRO 06/13/22 02:53:06 Lat 16.59 Lon -99.25 Pf 8 km 3.6 earthquake at location 16 km west of CD IXTEPEC, OAX On Monday, June 13, a 3.6 magnitude earthquake was recorded in Mexico .16 km west of CD IXTEPEC, OAX 06/13/22 03:10:12 Lat 16.59 Lon -95.25 Pf 54 km. Magnitude 3.4 earthquake northeast of Crocetta The earthquake had a magnitude of 3.4 lukes. 26 km northeast of Crocetta, OAX 06/13/22 03:36:19 Lat 15.92 Lon -95.95 Pf 59 km.

Monday 13th June earthquake in Mexico: latest news

What is the magnitude of today’s earthquake in Mexico?

according to The official Twitter account of the National Seismological Center of Mexicothe last earthquake was 4.1 Loc 67 km southeast of TLACOLULA, OAX 06/13/22 10:35:23 Lat 16.56 Lon -96.00 Pf 63 km

See the seismic movements recorded today, June 13, 2022, in Mexican territory, according to the National Seismological Service (SSN). Photo: Twitter capture

Why are there tremors in Mexico?

The three regions of Mexico show that seismic zones lie within the bar and seismic zones. The seismic activity is due to the shock and friction of the tectonic plates covering areas such as Chiapas, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Michoacan, Colima, Jalisco and the south. Veracruz, Tlaxcala, Morelos, Puebla, Nuevo Leon, Sonora, Baja California and Edo. from Mexico.

How does the seismic warning system work in Mexico?

The alert is active and issues two types of alerts. The first is prevention, the second analyzes if there is damage, and finally, if the earthquake intensifies, the alarm becomes public.

What are the most dangerous cities in Mexico during the earthquake?

North and eastern Mexico City are the areas most prone to large-scale earthquakes. Among the delegations with the highest risk: Cuauhtemoc, Venustiano Carranza, Iztapalapa, Gustavo a Madero, Iztacalco and Tlahuac.

Some delegations from Mexico City pose a higher risk of damage during an earthquake. Photo: renegade.com.mx

What is the strongest earthquake in Mexico?

According to Forbes magazine and government records, the earthquake that struck the North American country with the greatest devastation was in 1787, which occurred off the coast of Oaxaca. At about 11:00 a.m., a strong shaking caused the seawater to emerge in a tsunami that extended for about 450 kilometers in length.

According to Forbes magazine and government records, the earthquake that struck Mexico with the greatest devastation was in 1787. Photo: AFP

How many tremors are in Mexico?

In May of this year, 2,301 earthquakes were reported in the Aztec lands. The most severe jerk was 5.5 degrees and occurred on the 25th at 4:43 pm. The epicenter of the earthquake was located in the state of Oaxaca, 41 km northeast of Cruciseta.

So far this year, according to the National Seismological Service reports, a total of 11,580 earthquakes have been recorded in Mexico.