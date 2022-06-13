Tremor today, June 13, 2022: How big is today’s earthquake in Mexico? | Tremor CMDX | Mexico City | earthquake in mexico Mexico earthquake | Today’s shake | National Seismological Service | SNN | Mexico

Mexico It’s a different scene seismic movements several years. This is because the country is located in one of the regions with the greatest tectonic activity (Ring of Fire). In the month of May alone, the National Seismological Service reported 2,301 earthquakes With earthquake foci in the concerned area.

