Treasury prices jump and Le Pen’s ghost causes stock exchanges to slide, in Ftse Mib it drops to -5% with Stellantis and Intesa in trouble

Halfway point to sit at the bottom of the day for Avary Square. Ftse Mib posted a drop of 2.16% to 24,420 points at 13:50. After a start around parity, European stock indices gradually accelerated to the downside as Wall Street futures pointed to a weaker start. The trend weighs in Treasuries, with rates hitting their highest levels since 2019 after Lyle Brainard, a dove at the Federal Reserve, said he expects faster monetary policy tightening due to the “fundamental” need to cut inflation. Meanwhile, Deutsche Bank became the first major investment bank to forecast a recession in the US in 2023, precisely because of the tightening of monetary policy. In addition, tensions are rising in Europe due to the rise in opinion polls in Marine Le Pen in light of the French presidential elections. Le Pen’s impact particularly felt on French oats with the spread of Oat/Bund yesterday rising to 53 basis points, the maximum since the early stages of the Covid pandemic in April 2020.

Among the big names in Piazza Afari, -5% of Stellantis stands out. Banks were also bad at 2.7% for Unicredit and over -3% for Intesa and Bper. Utilities (+1.8% hump and +1.5% Italgas) are among the few additional signs.