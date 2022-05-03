Travel for tourism to Spain: current restrictions under review

Entry restrictions to Spain were extended, as recommended by the European Union in June 2020. However, they could be lifted soon. Let’s see the details.

Ordinance INT/657/2020, dated July 17, which maintains the application of temporary restrictions on non-essential travel from third countries (including Cuba) to the European Union and associated Schengen countries, has been extended.

Given that its effects expired on April 30 and the council’s recommendation has not changed, the authorities have entered Spain They decided to extend their requests.

However, on this occasion, the extension period will only be 15 days and not a month. This was stated in the Official Gazette of the State (BOE).

The new extension will be effective until 24:00 on 15 May 2022, “without prejudice to its possible modification to respond to a change in new conditions or recommendations in the European Union”, it adds. Bank of England.

At the moment, the list of third countries authorized to enter the European Union (which does not include Cuba) remains unchanged.

However, and this is another significant change to the text, “a potential next deletion is expected under a more in-depth review of the Board’s recommendation.”

The Consulate General of Spain in Havana informs on its website that while this restriction applies to non-essential travel, short-stay visas are not issued for reasons of tourism, family visits, etc.

Persons authorized to travel to Spain on a Schengen residence visa are included in the following categories: cultural entities, trade missions, academic trips, trade fairs, visits to the Cuban ministry/organization (except for MINRIX).

