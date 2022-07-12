Trailer for Enrico Vanzina’s sequel on Netflix, coming out tomorrow!

New Netflix original movies soon to be revealed, the on-demand streaming platform is revealed Under the Amalfi sunwith subject and script Enrico Vanzina.

This is the sequel to Under the Sun of Riccione, a huge hit for Netflix released in 2020: the movie, produced by Lucky Red, It will be available starting tomorrow, Wednesday, July 13th on Netflix only. The story follows summer friendships and love stories against the backdrop of the beautiful Amalfi Coast, and marks Martina Pastore’s directorial debut, with… Theme and script by Enrico VanzinaCaterina Salvadori and Ciro Zika, same team Under the Riccione sun.

In a great location on the Amalfi Coast Vincenzo, Camila, Furio, Irene and Lucio will find themselves living a new summer together., between rediscovered love and new emotions, but above all, a lot of friendship. Camila returns from Canada after a year of study and can finally see her lover Vincenzo again. Both of them will be able to fulfill their dream of finally being together, a kind of “test” for the desired coexistence. Camilla returns to Italy with Natalie, a cynical and insecure Canadian girl. Furio, for his part, never stops trying to conquer women without standards. Irene, Vincenzo’s mother, did not lose the habit of worrying about him so much, and with Lucio, she decided to follow him to Amalfi. the last one He wants to drown and ask her to live together But the woman’s attachment to her son and the presence of Roberto, Irene’s ex-husband, in Amalfi makes him question their relationship. Will they be able to solve their problems? When the moon rises, Amalfi reveals all her magic, and Our characters will experience a magical summerready to find out what the future holds for them.

Among the heroes we see a return Lorenzo Zorzulo, Ludovica Martino, David Calgaro, Isabella Ferrari, Luca Ward Along with newcomers Kishan Wilson, Nicholas Maupas, Elena Funari and Marit Nessen. The film also features Raz Dejan and Andrea Uchipenti. For further reading, here are all the Netflix movies for July 2022.