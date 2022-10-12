TPP11 Approved: Currency Will Take Its Time and Ruling Party Resents Rejection of His Suggestions | National

By 27 in favor, 10 against and 1 abstention, the Senate approved TPP11, leaving it in a position to be issued by the executive branch, accompanied by pressure from the opposition to make it “as soon as possible”. The government asserts that La Moneda will take its time in the midst of bilateral negotiations and the annoyance of Dignidad’s consent to reject the two “interpretive declarations” they have put on the table.

At 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, there was a solitary and continuous applause in the Senate as Senator Jose Miguel Insulza (PS), as the occasional president of the Senate, read out the final approval of the comprehensive and progressive treaty for the Trans-Pacific Partnership, known as TPP11. It was an expected result.

Senator Ricardo Lagos-Weber (PPD), one of the main center-left promoters of the Convention, said this vote was “state of the art” of what has been happening since April 17, 2019, the week the vote was taken. From TPP11 he reached the Senate.

There were 35 legislative urgent cases but they were not voted onrequests for a second discussion, expert debates against withdrawal requests, interpretative declarations, and even bilateral negotiations that continue in their favour.

In all this time the positions and the majority have been more or less the same, Lagos-Weber stated, and entered the debate of the times: Congress has already done its part, but is now confident that La Moneda will set the deadline within a reasonable time.



Discomfort in the ruling party to approve TPP11

I agree that Alkarama raised its position from the beginning.

Senator Daniel Nunez (Senator) said he would do everything in his power to delay the vote.

For his part, Juan Ignacio Latorre (Republican) stated that nothing would make them change their opposite position.

Claudia Pascual (PC) wondered why they always have to defend their position, when Chile already has Free Trade Agreements (FTA) with TPA members.

I agree with dignity as I put on the table two explanatory declarationsNon-binding proposals for government consideration.

This proved that Chapter 9 Settlement of disputes between investors and states It is always interpreted unconditionally in favor of the state.

The second, meanwhile, pointed out that in Chapter 17, about state-owned enterprisesThe free and sovereign choice of economic and industrial policies is always preferred.

Senator Alejandra Sepulveda (FRVS) called it a mistake the Senate rejected these statements by 22 votes in favour, eight in favour, and warned that this treaty would bring trouble to Chile in the future.

In opposition they were calm and satisfied.

In the bloc they always knew they had a majority to agree to the treaty and they see a government that knows it needs a good climate with them to advance its legislative agenda.

President of National Renewal Senator Francisco Shahwan called on the government to ratify the treaty “as soon as possible”.which makes the so-called “deposit” of New Zealand, the articulating country of the agreement.

Advisor: Is TPP11 good or bad for Chile?

The Chancellor Antonia Origola He admitted a long day to his ministry, for example in which he was asked if TPP11 was good or bad for Chile.

The minister answered that “There are a range of sensitivities that we have to attend to, and the important thing is to respect the will of Congress.”.

Origola noted that the road ahead is nothing new, noting that for the agreement with the European Community, Chile took two years between the approval and issuance of the Pacific Alliance agreement.

He added that the same had happened with the San Salvador Protocol on Human Rights in the Field of Economic, Social and Cultural Rights.

Origola said that bilateral negotiations with member states would continue to make changes to Chapter IX terms, and that although Congress has the power to approve this, La Moneda also has its own.

Now what with TPP1?

The government should return to Congress where bilateral messages are answered.

Minister Origola did not specify how many received a response or what the estimated minimum deposit would be, but these initiatives will be discussed in the form of projects.

The ball is in the executive’s court, with the understanding that the opposition would give what would be a “reasonable time” to La Moneda before starting to press, without completely quelling the noise in the ruling party requesting review and amendment and even the withdrawal of the agreement already approved.

Although expectations had been greater in previous days, about fifty people finally gathered on Tuesday, at the Victoria’s entrance to the National Congress with signs and placards reading “No to TPP11”.

At about 4:00 p.m., the former presidential candidate, Eduardo Artes, arrived with a group of protesters while singing “Borek, Pinera, same wallet.”

Artes has been relentless, calling the government “cowardly”, submissive to TNCs Pointing out that this treaty eliminates the possibilities of development in the country.