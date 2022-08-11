Tower of Fantasy: A guide to choosing the best server for your games | Android | iOS | servers | Mexico | Spain | sports play

ready to work on fantasy tower? While you wait for the official launch, which will be in just a matter of hours, you can design the physical characteristics of your character and think about which server is the best. You don’t have to be a computer technician to determine the most suitable. We tell you which one to choose so that your games are as smooth as possible.
servers fantasy tower It is divided into four regions. The list is extensive and you will need some technical knowledge.
We recommend selecting the server closest to your location. If you choose a server from another region, you will experience delays in fantasy tower. In addition, this way you will avoid high ping. You will also need to choose which server your friends are playing on. This is one of the most important criteria since then fantasy tower It’s more fun in the company. To this we must add that you have to choose the server with a small number of players. Next to each server is an indication of how full it is.
Now yes, we leave you the full list of available servers.
Fantasy Tower | Available servers
Europe
- aluminum
- Alinthios
- Andes
- Astor
- Babylon
- flower
- Cosmos
- Dernwin
- the Paradise
- Spoir IV
- star
- ether
- My future
- Hephaestus
- Insomes
- kora
- Lycoris
- Liramil
- Magic Prisgoda Aida
- olivine
- umium prime
- Andes
- ether
- abnormality
- flower
- Insomes
- CelestialRise
- the Paradise
- Liramil
- Excalibur
- umium prime
- Tormos
- purple
- Previous Nihilor
- Repetition
North Amarica
- Gladys
- night fall
- be fond of
- oasis of freedom
- worlds between
- radiant
- observer
- Lunalite
- starlight
- imagination
- Eternium Fantasy
- third sun
- Nirvana
- Ozera
- polar
- Vulcan
- Celestia
- good news of unity
- Release
- Solaris
- oasis
- Storm
- new era
- nebula sea
- Countless
- Lighthouse
- stardust
- Silver Bridge
- Azure Plan
- Land of Elora
South america
- The dark side
- Babel Tower
- loa
- sassy berry
- kurubera
- paubrasil
- Amantasy
- Canarin
- Barcelós
- kerble
- kurubera
- Watchtoros
- star jazzers
- nompuehuenu
- Andromeda
- Latin Andarilhos
- Alfheim
- New Arcadia
- loa
- Basque
- essence
- paubrasil
- Dark Nova
- Hyper Skyyard
- Barcelós
- Babylon
- Andromeda
- Watchtoros
- dungeon door
- New Arcadia
Japan
- Eden
- Saucepan
- I am not going
- Babylon
- gumapp
- Pluto
- Venus
- galaxy
- memory
- sakura
- Student
- chenya
- Uranus
- The virtuous city
- Jupiter
- Atlantis
- Daybreak
- takoyaki
- Yggdrasil
- Cocoaiteruyo
- food fighter
- ruby
- Oxygen
- granules
- sushi
- Stella
- conspiracy
Fantasy Tower | What is the game about?
In the Tower of Fantasy, scarcity of resources and lack of energy have forced humanity to leave Earth and migrate to Aida, a fertile and habitable alien world. There, they observed Comet Mara and discovered an unknown but powerful energy called “aluminium” contained within it. They built an Omnium Tower to capture Mara, but due to the influence of Omnium radiation, a catastrophic disaster occurred in their new world.
