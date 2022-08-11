Tower of Fantasy: A guide to choosing the best server for your games | Android | iOS | servers | Mexico | Spain | sports play

ready to work on fantasy tower? While you wait for the official launch, which will be in just a matter of hours, you can design the physical characteristics of your character and think about which server is the best. You don’t have to be a computer technician to determine the most suitable. We tell you which one to choose so that your games are as smooth as possible.

servers fantasy tower It is divided into four regions. The list is extensive and you will need some technical knowledge.

We recommend selecting the server closest to your location. If you choose a server from another region, you will experience delays in fantasy tower. In addition, this way you will avoid high ping. You will also need to choose which server your friends are playing on. This is one of the most important criteria since then fantasy tower It’s more fun in the company. To this we must add that you have to choose the server with a small number of players. Next to each server is an indication of how full it is.

Now yes, we leave you the full list of available servers.

Fantasy Tower | Available servers

Europe

aluminum

Alinthios

Andes

Astor

Babylon

flower

Cosmos

Dernwin

the Paradise

Spoir IV

star

ether

My future

Hephaestus

Insomes

kora

Lycoris

Liramil

Magic Prisgoda Aida

olivine

umium prime

Andes

ether

abnormality

flower

Insomes

CelestialRise

the Paradise

Liramil

Excalibur

umium prime

Tormos

purple

Previous Nihilor

Repetition

North Amarica

Gladys

night fall

be fond of

oasis of freedom

worlds between

radiant

observer

Lunalite

starlight

imagination

Eternium Fantasy

third sun

Nirvana

Ozera

polar

Vulcan

Celestia

good news of unity

Release

Solaris

oasis

Storm

new era

nebula sea

Countless

Lighthouse

stardust

Silver Bridge

Azure Plan

Land of Elora

South america

The dark side

Babel Tower

loa

sassy berry

kurubera

paubrasil

Amantasy

Canarin

Barcelós

kerble

kurubera

Watchtoros

star jazzers

nompuehuenu

Andromeda

Latin Andarilhos

Alfheim

New Arcadia

loa

Basque

essence

paubrasil

Dark Nova

Hyper Skyyard

Barcelós

Babylon

Andromeda

Watchtoros

dungeon door

New Arcadia

Japan

Eden

Saucepan

I am not going

Babylon

gumapp

Pluto

Venus

galaxy

memory

sakura

Student

chenya

Uranus

The virtuous city

Jupiter

Atlantis

Daybreak

takoyaki

Yggdrasil

Cocoaiteruyo

food fighter

ruby

Oxygen

granules

sushi

Stella

conspiracy

Fantasy Tower | What is the game about?

In the Tower of Fantasy, scarcity of resources and lack of energy have forced humanity to leave Earth and migrate to Aida, a fertile and habitable alien world. There, they observed Comet Mara and discovered an unknown but powerful energy called “aluminium” contained within it. They built an Omnium Tower to capture Mara, but due to the influence of Omnium radiation, a catastrophic disaster occurred in their new world.

Listen to Dale Play on spotify. Follow the program every Monday on our available audio platforms.