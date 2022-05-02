Towards a new comprehensive immigration reform in the United States

at United State There are more 62 million people Hispanic today. Although it is true that the white population is the largest, the latest census indicates that the process of downsizing has begun: from 63.7 percent in 2010 to 57.8 percent in 2020.

This means, among other things, that the Hispanic population in United State Every day it acquires more importance of quantity and quality. Let’s think for a moment that the Hispanic population in American Federation greater than the population Spain and those of any other country of Latin americaExcept for Mexico s Brazil.

Projections are that by 2060, one in four Americans will be Hispanic.

In this context, over the past week, the main officials of the Ministry of Spain United Statethey met in WashingtonTo activate the necessary strategic commitments for a fuller ecclesiastical and social renewal, according to Pope Francis’ calls.

Under this event, the United States Hispanic National Service Catholic Council held a day of lobbying at the Capitol, led by Bishop Mario Dorsonville, chair of the Episcopal Conference Immigration Committee; 400 leaders of the Hispanic Catholic Church met with their representatives to demand “comprehensive immigration reform.”

This demand stems from the restoration of consciousness in United States about the importance of The Social Doctrine of the Church As “good news” for members of all political parties. “It is about preserving the dignity of people who, because of an ineffective and unjust immigration system, live in the dark and without being able to defend their rights,” Monsignor Dorssonville noted.

“No more empty promises, now we need legal reform of immigration laws.” around the same time, Presidents Biden and Lopez Obrador They had a 52-minute virtual chat last Friday about immigration issues.

Press releases indicate that they are seeking new measures to curb immigration from the border with Mexico. Perhaps this is the moment when governmental dialogues, as well as dialogues from churches and organized civil society, on both sides of the border, begin to gain the horizon offered by the concept of Comprehensive immigration reform.

Beyond the technical aspects, what is implied in an effort of this kind is that all people can migrate in an orderly manner, under rolling regulations that guarantee the full validity of human rights at all times.

A partial or ideological view of human rights involves not only an injustice to a particular segment of the population, but also an imbalance in rules of lawwhich before it was a “state of laws” consisted in the continuous search for the equal dignity of every human being to be protected with equal justice.

In this regard, an important area of ​​opportunity opens up for him United Stateto Mexico And for all countries involved in the current migration to the northern neighbor.

By Rodrigo Guerra-López

Secretary of the Pontifical Commission for Latin America

[email protected]

friend