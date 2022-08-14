Tourism, more than 400,000 passengers at Bari and Brindisi airports in the first two weeks of August

If July set a record, with passenger traffic exceeding 2019 levels by 20%, an equally positive August appears to be looming for Puglia airports. In fact, in the first two weeks of the month, there were more than 400,000 passengers in transit at Bari and Brindisi airports, between arrival and departure.

250 flights managed, culminating in over 40,000 passengers in a single day. The data was relayed by Adp President, Antonio Vasili: “We are proud to have a team working to their fullest potential – comment on Fb – feeling the weight of community service and supporting the great appeal of Puglia.”

Coldiretti: Russian tourists are missing, but a big revival of foreign presence

Regarding tourist flows for the summer season in Puglia, Coldiretti highlighted “the absence of 30,000 tourists from Russia”, analyzing the data of the Bank of Italy for the months of July, August and September. A “significant loss” for the sector, given the “high spending capacity” of these visitors, which, however, confirms Coldiretti regionalism, was offset by “the overwhelming return of foreigners from other countries, starting with the United States, and benefiting from particularly favorable exchange rates from Germany, Holland, Belgium, Australia, France and Great Britain, but also tourists from the East, from Poland, Estonia and Lithuania who chose the Mediterranean are unable to vacation in the classic Black Sea resorts. ”