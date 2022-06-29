Tour Switzerland in the back of a Zero SR/F

“When they suggested I travel the distance between Spain and Switzerland on an electric motorcycle, Alicia explains, I didn’t think twice. And theOnce I found out that he was with Zero, my excitement was even greater. Of course I thought “If there is an electric motorcycle brand that I can reach and then cover 1,600 kilometers of the Great Swiss Road, this is it.‘,” the journalist explained.

The eGrand Tour is almost a journey through Switzerland 1600 km for electric vehicles, since it has more than 350 charging points. On this occasion, Alicia traveled with Zero SR/F and her photographer with SR/S; 110 hp models, capable of reaching a top speed of 200 km / h and a range of up to 272 km in the urban cycle.

“Discovering Switzerland by motorbike was fun, the silence of the electric motor allowed me to discover the sound of its forests, the sound of the cows in the enormous meadows I crossed, and of course, that allowed me to enjoy Driving fun and feeling asphalt more than ever and enjoying From every road, every port and its ups and downs‘ said Alice.

In the section devoted to electric motorcycle travel tips in Switzerland, the journalist explained that what she used the most were Electromaps. recommend Recharging at points of 20 kW or moreBecause recharging is faster. Alicia also invites us to drive along the winding roads where you can also enjoy the beautiful scenery, thus avoiding highways and motorways due to their monotony and the lack of autonomy of motorbikes.

And the journalist’s journey took on this occasion 15 daysIn it, he traveled from Madrid to Switzerland and was part of the eGreat Route that passes through well-known mountain passes such as the Furca Pass and San Gottardo or wonderful places such as Lucerne, St. Moritz, Interlaken and Lake Leman, among others. All this by making the necessary recharges for each day accompanied by the “Log” book. Do you dare to do that?