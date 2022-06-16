Tour of Switzerland: Stage 5, Umbre





EFE Road Competition 06/16/2022

The “legs-breaking” route and the classic cut in the second part of the race make the fifth stage of Thursday’s Tour de Suisse between Ambre and Novazano, with a length of 193 kilometres, in time for classic lovers.

After starting next to the new ice hockey field in HC Ambri-Piotta, the peloton begins its journey south. An intriguing start, because the first 60 kilometers were downhill, up to the foot of Monte Senri (2nd cat with 6.3 kilometers at 6.9%).

After landing, they will reach about 35 kilometers of flat land that will deposit a peloton on a mountain-looking circuit that they must complete two turns.

It will be an elimination exercise, full of heights, which includes 3 ascents to Castel San Pietro (2 km at 5.1%), 2 to Morbio Inferiore (1 km at 8.6%), 3 ascents to Pedrinate (3rd cat. 2.5 km. by 7.7%) and 3 more to Novazano, including an access of 1.9 km with a rate of 5.8%.

Seasoned cyclists in the Classics will have the option of racing hard on the stationary slides that will be familiar to many, as they were part of the road at the 2009 Mendrisio World Championship.

One day Britain’s Stephen Williams (Bahrain-Victorius) will come out to defend the yellow jersey. He was 6secs off Denmark’s Andreas Kron (Loto Soudal) and 7secs off Welshman Geirant Thomas (Inios Grenadiers).

The peloton Ambri will depart on schedule at 12:30 p.m. (CEST) and is scheduled to arrive in Novazzano at approximately 5:20 p.m.

Details of the fifth phase of the Tour de Suisse 2022

– take off: Embry / 12:30 p.m. (CEST).

– Arrival: Novazano / 5:20 pm

– distance: after: 190.1 kilometers,

– positive slope: 2676 m

– mountain scoring levels:

. 66 km: Monte Senri (Cat II 5.2 km at 6%)

. 125.9 km: Pedrinate (3rd cat 2.4 km 8.2%)

. 153.8 km: Pedrinate (3rd cat 2.4 km 8.2%)

. Kilo 181.7: Pedrinate (3rd cat 2.4 km, 8.2%).

