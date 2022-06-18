Tour of Switzerland: Sergio Higueta took third place in the general classification

Sergio Higuita on the Tour of Switzerland. Photo: Twitter: @HiguitSergio

German Nico Denz (DSM) was the fastest of the five breakaway survivors of the day and won a short race in the sixth stage of the Tour de Suisse, between Locarno and Mosalp, over 180km, the first major mountain event that ended with Danish Jacob Vogelsang (Israel Premier Tech) as heir For the yellow jersey of Russia’s Vlasov, down due to COVID-19.

Denz (Waldshut Tiengen, 28) opened his world Tour event record with a tough, thrilling victory and above all else, as an access photo was essential to verify his win with a time of five hours 0.11 minutes 14 seconds ahead of France’s Clement Champusin (Ag2r Citrôen) and Spaniard Jose Herrada (Cofidis).

She entered the favorites group in 2.15 minutes without anyone standing out among the others. Ineos was tense in the recent ascent, Gerant Thomas had intended to break into the yellow jersey, which was well pulled by Daniel Felipe Martinez, but Jacob Vogelsang was keen to keep the yellow jersey he had fallen on before leaving due to the abandonment of Vlasov, besieged by the virus.

So this Saturday could be crucial because the General is in a draw. Fuglsang takes a second from Thomas and 10 from the Colombian Sergio HiguitaWhich climbed to third place in the general classification. If Mount Sabbath does not decide anything, the trial period on Sunday will still stand.

Mass infection of COVID-19

The peloton was so seriously distorted by the cataracts of COVID-19 cases that Jumbo was forced to withdraw, first on Thursday, and on the same Friday morning to the entire UAE, Alpine and Bahrain, and to several runners, among others the leader. , Russian from Bora Hansgrohe Alexander Vlasov and Colombian Rigoberto Uran.

This morning, four of our passengers tested positive during routine COVID-19 testing. None of the employees have tested positive. Today, Stefan Bisiger, Riberto Oran, Hugh Carthy and Alberto Pettiol will all be sitting at home in a safe manner. – EF Pro Cycling (EFprocycling) June 17, 2022

About thirty runners did not start, for a total of 94 of the 162 runners who started the Tour last Sunday. Suspicion arose about the Sixth Stage dispute, but the race director, after having a dialogue with the riders’ union, the jockeys’ union, the UCI and the teams, decided to continue the party. The stage came out.

There was an interesting mountain. Immediately a separator was formed ready to face the first implementers of the program, not lower than the Nufenen, the highest road pass in Switzerland, of a special class, more than 20 km by 7.8 per cent, the surface at an altitude of 2478 meters from the heights, where oxygen reaches the lungs with difficulty.

The Swiss giant endured the flight together and in good health and proceeded to an endless descent and a flat area of ​​about 60 km that would leave them at the door of Moosalp (17.7 km by 7.6 percent), knowing at an altitude of 2048 meters, where the target was installed.

When the climb started, the party moved, but not by much. Ineos set off in pursuit with Omar Friel as a locomotive, more than 5 minutes away from the breakup, which left two men: Masnada, Denz and Simmoins, who were joined by José Herrada and Champoussin 3 minutes after the finish line. Pentagram climbing as the rosary of the pursuers was formed.

In the foreground were the glories of the theater, and behind Ennius menacing, but not shaken by a sad blow. The prop was the most ambitious, as I tried to solve it before seeing the banner, but it was always neutralized. Even Simmons, who had been left off the hook, was once again hooked on the hunt for surprise. But there was no way.

Finally, Deans took up arm wrestling with Champoussin and won in centimeters, enough to remember the stage all his life. In the high hierarchical sector, comfort and non-aggression. Signature tables favorite. They left everything for the weekend. Courtesy of COVID.

Next Saturday, the seventh stage will be held between Embry and Malbun, with a length of 194.6 km.

