Tour of Switzerland: Phase 2, Küsnacht

The 85th edition of the Tour de Suisse continues on Monday with controversy over its second stage, a day previously planned as a 198-kilometre ‘transition’ that begins in Küsnacht and reaches Aesch.

Through the Zürich Oberland and through the canton of Aargau, the road will go towards Aesch BL. Do not underestimate this stage. Here, 2,746 meters of positive elevation height awaits the peloton of the Swiss cycle, as it fluctuates continuously up and down.

After an undulating first half, scoring heights begin to emerge after the halfway point of the stage in steps of Gempen (2nd cat. 5.4 km at 4.6%), Eichenberg (3 km cat. at 7.4%) and Challpass (second cat. 6.3 km at 6.3% ). From this last summit, there will be 15.5 kilometers left to the finish line.

Briton Stephen Williams (Bahrain-Victorius) will defend the leader’s yellow jersey, 4 and 6 seconds ahead of Germany’s Maximilian Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Denmark’s Andreas Kron (Loto-Sodal).

The peloton will leave Küsnacht on time at 12:10 PM (CEST) and is scheduled to arrive in Aesch around 5:20 PM.

Details of the second stage of the Tour de Suisse 2022

– take off: Küsnacht / 12:10 p.m. (CEST).

– Arrival: ish/5:20 p.m.

– distance: after: 198 km.

– positive slope: 2,746 meters

– mountain scoring levels:

. 127.2 km: Jumpen (Cat II 5.4 km, 4.6%)

. 157.1 km: Eichenberg (3rd cat with 3 km average 7.4%)

. Kilo 184.2: Shell bass (2nd cat 6.3 km 6.3%).

2022 Tour de Suisse, Phase Two

