Tour of Switzerland 2022: Daniel Martinez and Sergio Higuita for Colombia – cycling – sports

Daniel Martinez (Ineos) and Sergio Higueta (Bora) lead the Colombian group on the Tour of Switzerlandwhich begins Sunday with a 177-kilometre stage that begins and ends in Küsnacht, where the throne is empty, following the absence of last year’s champion, Richard Karapaz.

Martinez has had a great season, finishing third on the Algarve Tour, He won the Basque Country, victorious in one stage, and took third place in Paris – Nice, He was fifth in Flecha Wallona and fourth in Liège Bastoña Liège.

Higuita fell like a gauntlet for the Bora team, as they won the Tour of Catalonia, He is the National Road Champion, won a stage on the Algarve Tour, finished fifth in the Liège Bastogne Liège and won a stage in the Tour of Romandy. The Colombian group also consists of Urán (EF):

two addresses

Country cycling was the champion of this competition. In the statistics there are six podiums, and two titles. It was won by Egan Bernal (2919) and Miguel Angel Lopez (2016).

Rigoberto Uran finished second last year, while Nairo Quintana ranked third in 2018when Ritchie Porte won, and the second was Jacob Vogelsang.

Fabio Barra finished third in the 1987 edition, When the win went to Andy Hampsten and the second went to Peter Winnen.

Belgian Remco Evenepoel is one of the contenders who will fight for the title with Alexander Vlasov, Maximilian Schachmann, Geriant Thomas, Thibaut Bennott, Adam Yates and Alexei Lutsenko.

The first stage will take place on an undulating circuit that is completed four times, with a total of over 2,000 meters of accumulated elevation difference.

The second day will be a leg-breaking tour, with a slope of about 2000 metersClimb up to the Challpass (6.3 km to 6.2), the summit of which is 15 km from the goal of Esch.

On the Tuesday between Isch and Grinchen, in the Jura, the theater promises a show in continuous ups and downs, with uneven 3,000 metres, while on Wednesdays the road softens to get to Bronnen. The ascent to a satellite, near the finish line, may present some surprises.

The fifth stage between Ambri and Novazano, 193 km A good show for classic fans, it’s an authentic elimination test with constant twists of sections of the Mendrisio 2009 World Championship track.

Friday between Locarno-Moosalp, a day with two ports and a high end. The great battle will begin at the Neufenen Pass, the highest road pass in Switzerland (13.6 km at 7.8). To finish the climb to Mosalp (17.7 km at 7.6) where the year will be determined.

Weekend Promises. The road between Ambury and Malbun, 196 kilometers long, is similar to the previous one. You have to climb up Lukmanier (29 km at 5 percent) and reach Malbun (12.6 km at 8.6), an experience with fire.

And the completion on Sunday 19 of the 25 km flat time trial Suitable for professionals with departure and arrival to Vaduz, the capital of Liechtenstein.

stages

How much is the daytime route?

1. Kusnacht – Kusnacht 177.6

2. Kusnacht – Aesch 198

3. Ech-Grination 176.9

4. Grenchen-Brünnen 190.8

5. Ambri – Novazano 190.1

6. Locarno Mosalp 177.5

7. Ambri – Malbun 194.619

8. Vaduz – Vaduz (IRC) 25.6

