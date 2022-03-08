Tour in Australia and the United States against Madrid, Juventus and Milan

The Barcelona He continues to look for finances wherever he can and one of the important sources of income is the tours at the end of the season. and the Barcelona He will have two this year: one in May, just at the end of the season, and one in July.

With MD ahead, the proposal will be in May to play in Australia. a trip Barcelona to Oceania between May 23 and 29, right after the completion of the league – the last game in the 22nd against Villarreal – and before the Nations League, which begins on June 2.

Later, in the pre-season 2022-23, the Barcelona team will travel to United State. will play classic Against Real Madrid in Las Vegas. Later, also in the American country, Barcelona will play two more friendly matches: against Milan and against Juventus.

