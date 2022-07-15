Tour de France: Classic specialist Van der Poel must give up

Status: 07/14/2022 2:52 PM

The 109th Tour de France has withdrawn from the next cycle. Alpecin-Fenix’s Mathieu van der Poel was forced into a grueling surrender on Wednesday in the tough eleventh stage of the Tour de France.

The Dutch classicist, who wore the yellow jersey for several days last year, previously rode the entire Tour based on his form.

In addition to van der Poel, Belgian Oliver Naesen of AG2R Citröen also relinquished the division from Albertville to Col du Granon Serre Chevalier. In the 12th stage of the Tour on Thursday, 159 of the 176 riders who started the race will remain at the start. All the Germans are still there.

109th Tour de France canceled (given the contested final stage):

Stage 10: Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands / Team Alpecin-Fenix), Oliver Neyssen (Belgium / AG2R Citröen)

Stage 9: Ben O’Connor (Australia/AG2R Citroen), Luke Dorbridge (Australia/BikeExchange-Jayco), Alexis Vouillemos (France/TotalEnergies), Georges Bennett (New Zealand/UAE Team Emirates)

Stage 8: Kevin Vermeerek (USA/DSM), Gianni Moscone (Italy/Astana Kazakhstan, Guillaume Martin (France/Covides), Casper Asgren (Denmark/Quick Step Alpha Vinyl), Robin Antonio Almeida Guerrero (Portugal/EF Education) – Easy Post

Stage 7: Geoffrey Bouchard (France / AG2R-Citroen), Vigard Steak Langen (Norway / UAE Team Emirates).

Stage 6: Alex Kirsch (Luxembourg/Trek-Segafredo)

Fifth stage: Jack Haig (Australia / Bahrain victorious), Michael Google (Austria / Alpecin-Dekoninck), Daniel Oss (Italy / Total Energy).