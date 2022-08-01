Tour de France arrives in Switzerland: this is how the eighth stage of the race will take place on Saturday 9 July

On the morning of Saturday 9 July, the eighth stage of the 2022 Tour de France will kick offwhich will be very steep with finished slopes to close a road 186.3 kilometers at 2529 meters above sea level.

The important part of the race will start in the French city and municipality subvention He will go to Switzerland in Lausanne With TV broadcasts from 7:15 AM CST by Caracol Sports and ESPN’s North American Network.

Find out below the height measurement assigned to the eighth section of the competition:

at 46.9 km)MontrondIt will be the first special race with a bonus included for the first three riders that pass through it, to be added to the points rank.

Next, competitors will face the 75.6 km ascent to climb a Class 4 mountain pass (Cote de Marche) rises to 918 meters above sea level. This port has an altitude of 2 km and a landing rate of 5.7%.

followed by 25.7 km of ascent until reaching 101.3 km (Cote de Ross) to process a Class III port with an altitude of 6.7 km and a 5% drop in climb designed for professional climbers at 1,097 meters above sea level.

After a difficult climb, the packers will have the opportunity to separate before reaching kilometer 136.9 (cabbage petra felix) before climbing to the highest point of the break (1144 msl) in 2.4 km of climbing distance down 1.5%.

As for the finishing at Longwy, it will be held at km 186.3 on a mountain pass of Class III (Cote de Stade Olympique). This is how the ascent will begin before reaching the Swiss territory, considering that upon arrival there will be small ups and downs with slopes of 6.6; 4.8; 9.5 and 3.4%:

Stage 8 route of the 2022 Tour de France between Dole and Sui Lausanne

As for the winning candidates, this will be a platform designed for beetles that can break off. Slovenian knight Emirates Team EmiratesAnd the Tadej PojjakarAnd the He resumed and decided to maintain the overall classification leadership of the competition, and now he goes to the championship three times.

The Youth Cycling Revolution in Europe took advantage of the last two rounds in Belgium and France to break away from its nearest chase, Nelson Paulis (EF Education-EasyPost).

Currently Pojakar stalked by Jonas Fingergaard (jumbo visma teamand Geraint ThomasIneos Grenadiers) at 35 seconds, 1 minute and 10 seconds, respectively as the overall classification leader with Cumulative time of 24 hours, 43 minutes and 14 seconds.

completely displaced Belgian cyclist, Watt Van Airwhile he was the best Colombian in the 2022 edition in let us he is Daniel Felipe Martinez (Ineos Grenadiers), who occupies the tenth square at 1 minute 55 seconds from captain Bogar.

Nero Quintana (Arkia Samsik), meanwhile, is in 11th place after 2 minutes and 6 seconds of the year; While Rigoberto Oran (EF Education-EasyPost) in 16th place, 3 minutes 9 seconds behind the Revelation runner of Slovenian origin.

