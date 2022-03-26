Tour de France and Netflix: UAE drops out of Pogacar’s UAE

reading time: <1 the moment

As announced in the past few weeks, Netflix Planning to produce a documentary series on Tour de France, shows behind the scenes and exclusive videos even within the teams. The multimedia giant initially chose nine teams to base the first season on: Emirates Team EmiratesAnd the jumbo vismaAnd the EF Education-EasyPostAnd the Quick Step Alpha VinylAnd the Groupama-FDJAnd the Ineos GrenadiersAnd the Citroen Ag2rAnd the Alpecin Phoenix And the Movestar.

a team Pojakar, the winner of the last two editions, appears to have definitively challenged himself against Netflix’s proposal, explaining the reasons for rejecting VeloNews. as he explains Andrea AgostiniCOO, Middle East Team, this is not a definitive “no”, but rather a possible reference to future editions.

“It’s definitely a file nice projectwhich will allow cycling to expand even more – explained Agustini – for the time being, however, we don’t care much logistical problems How many reasons? Vision. Having won the Tour for the past two years, we don’t have the same need for public viewing.

“As you know, the Tour is a race that requires a lot of effort, and it requires a lot of effort from the whole team. The presence of a photographer can be before, after and throughout the trip in the hotel, on the bus, and in the pilot It backfires And the hard to handle. We don’t want to spoil the atmosphere in the team now because everything is going in the right direction.

“This does not mean that we will never participate in the series. If Netflix wants to keep the door open for us, we might consider it in the future. Kind of like they did Ferrari And the mercedes at campaign to survivethe famous TV series about Formula 1“.