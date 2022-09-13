Tough End of the Year Test: DFB Women Announce Double Pack Against World Champion USA

The German women’s national team truly deserved this worthy conclusion of a better year. As the German Football Association announced on Tuesday, the team led by national coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg will travel to the United States next November and will play two friendlies there against the world champion. The German Football Association, which sparkled last summer as the runner-up in the European Championship, will meet on November 11 (1:00 am German time) first at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale / Florida and then two days later (11:00 pm.) in Red Bull Arena in Harrison/New Jersey for US stars on Alex Morgan and Co. Ads

Voss-Tecklenburg was excited about the first-rate annual financial statements. “The matches against the United States – and then also in the country of the world champions, where women’s football is so important – are always something very special,” the national coach was quoted as saying in a DFL press release. “We are expecting a great atmosphere in the wonderful arenas in front of the cheering fans against a world-class team. You cannot hope for a better end to this unforgettable year.”

Voss-Tecklenburg realizes that a trip to the United States will require a lot of players. "Although we know that given the high demands at this stage, it will be a challenge for us, especially at the club level: we want to enjoy the end of this year and show our best football against an extraordinary opponent with willpower, passion and team spirit," said Die. 54 years old.

The Federation Women recently qualified for the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. On October 7th (from 8:30 p.m., live in ARDThe German federation team meets France for the first time in Dresden. According to the German Football Association, more than 20,000 tickets for the game have already been sold.