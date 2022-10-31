Tough End of the Year Test: DFB Women Announce Double Pack Against World Champion USA

This conclusion is worthy best year The German women’s team won it. As the German Football Association announced on Tuesday, the team led by national coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg will travel to the United States next November and will play two friendlies there against the world champion. The DFB team, who was last summer at EM Excited as a European Vice Championmeets on November 11 (1:00 a.m. German time) first at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale/Florida and then two days later (11:00 p.m.) at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison/New Jersey against American superstars around Alex Morgan & Co. Ads

Voss-Tecklenburg was excited about the first-rate annual financial statements. “The matches against the United States – and then also in the country of the world champions, where women’s football is so important – are always something very special,” the national coach was quoted as saying in a DFL press release. “We are expecting a great atmosphere in impressive arenas in front of the cheering fans against a world-class team. You cannot hope for a better end to this unforgettable year.”

Voss-Tecklenburg realizes that a trip to the United States will require a lot of players. "Although we know that given the high demands at this stage, it will be a challenge for us, especially at the club level: we want to enjoy the end of this year and show our best football against an extraordinary opponent with willpower, passion and team spirit," said the 54-year-old.

The Federation Women recently qualified for the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. On October 7 (from 8:30 p.m., live in ARDThe German federation team meets France for the first time in Dresden. According to the German Football Association, more than 20,000 tickets for the game have already been sold.