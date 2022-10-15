Torino-Juventus live stream: Serie A prediction, TV channel, how to watch online, odds, start time

by Massimiliano Allegri Juventus They are going through a very difficult time. The Bianconeri are coming from a disappointing week as they lost two matches in a row, the first against them AC Milan First last Saturday and then, shockingly, on Tuesday against Maccabi Haifa. The coach is now under pressure, but Juventus president Andrea Agnelli has confirmed he is not in danger at the moment. Saturday Derby Della Mall vs Turin It will tell us whether the situation can change or not in a short period of time. Here’s what you need to know:

Information display

Date: Saturday 15 October | time: 12 p.m. Eastern time

Site: Olympic Stadium – Turin, Italy

TV and Live Broadcasting: top +

Coincidence: Turin + 200; draw +215; Juventus +150 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

Turin: Ivan Juric announced that the attackers Pietro Pellegri And Tony Sanabria will not be available for the derby against Juventus. Torino returns from a home draw against Empoli It is currently ranked 10th in the Italian Serie A standings with 11 points with three wins, two draws and four defeats after nine matches. Granata’s last victory over Juventus dates back to 2015, seven years ago.

Want more coverage of the global game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! CBS Soccer podcast daily as we take you across the field and around the world for commentary, previews, summaries and more.

Juventus: With another injury to Angel Di Maria, who is likely to miss the next three weeks, Massimiliano Allegri needs to change something in his tactical squad. The Bianconeri should return to 3-5-2 with Arik Milik and Dusan Vlahovic who should play as strikers. Key player and former captain of Torino Gleeson Bremer You should start alongside Danilo e Alessio Sandro In all, three men.

prediction

Juventus is going through a difficult moment and needs to win at all costs, but it will not be easy for Juric’s team. Choose: Juventus 2, Turin 1.