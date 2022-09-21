Fresh from its class win in the Italian GT Endurance at Vallelunga, racing driver James Rowe Jr. And the Topcon GPS group Continue to expand their participation in European competitions. Roe will partner with Imperiale Racing for the International GT Open to be held in Italy, at the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza on September 24 and 25. The driver recently competed in two races of the Italian GT Endurance Championship, as well as competing at the IndyLights circuit in North America.

This press release includes multimedia content. View the full version here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920006269/ar/

Born in Ireland, Rowe will race a Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo (Photo: Business Wire)

“I am delighted to be in the race again as a partner with Topcon in Europe and to drive a Topcon Lamborghini,” said Rowe. Roe, an Irish national, will be racing behind the wheel of a Lamborghini Huracàn GT3 Evo. “In the construction and precision agriculture sectors served by Topcon, data capture and management technology is key to maximizing results. This has something in common with what I do on the road: data is essential to success.”

Topcon pavement technology has been used on large projects including racetracks, such as the renovation of the Silverstone track in England and the redesign of the Yas Marina track in Abu Dhabi.

“Topcon offers advanced workflow paving technology, and racetracks are a prime example of the importance of smooth surfaces for safety,” said Ulrich Hermansky, Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President, Topcon Positioning Group.

“James’ sponsorship in the European Motor Racing Series program is another way to show how much we value our customers in Europe and Italy, and is part of this expanded motorsport program. Topcon has a long-standing relationship with Italy, which includes plans to develop a recently expanded customer training center at the Concordia site. We are delighted to offer them this program with James, whom we wish the best for this race and so much more.”

For more information about Topcon and James Roe visit the page topconpositioning.com/james-roe.





About James Rowe Jr.



James Rowe is one of the best racing drivers in Ireland. Born in Emerald Isle, he now lives in the United States, where he has reaped success in every series he has been in so far. jamesroejr.com







About Topcon GPS Group



Always one step ahead of technology and customer benefits, Topcon Positioning Group is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of precision measurement and workflow solutions for the global construction, geospatial and agricultural markets. The Topcon Positioning Group is headquartered in Livermore, California, United States (topconpositioning.comAnd the linkedin, TwitterAnd the Facebook). The European administration is located in Capelle a/d IJssel, The Netherlands. Topcon Company (topcon.com), founded in 1932, is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (7732).

The original text of this advertisement, written in the source language, is the original official version. Translations are provided solely for the convenience of the reader and must refer to the original text, which is the only legally valid text.







Watch the original on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920006269/ar/





Media contact:





Topcon GPS group



[email protected]



Staci Fitzgerald, +1 925-245-8610



Permalink: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920006269/it

PRESS RELEASE – Editorial Responsibility for Business Wire