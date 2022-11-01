Top 4 Photo Upload and Share Sites

Surprise your friends and family by sharing high quality photos using the best photo uploading and sharing sites.

It usually happens when we want to upload an image and share it on our social networks or send it to someone else, The image loses its quality Or simply the file size is too large to be sent through a particular channel, such as email which has a limit of 20MB.

But, now there are many alternatives so that your photos do not lose their properties and always look the way you want others to appreciate them, although you can always retouch them with some Online photo editors. That’s for sure Websites designed specifically for uploading and sharing images quickly and safely. If you still don’t know what they are, we bring you the best of the moment.

Best sites to upload and share photos

Photo upload sites are currently the most used, either to demonstrate your photography talent, and you can improve results by Photo editing software for mobile and PCor simply share moments with the people around us, so it is necessary to know the ideal platforms for displaying images as we want.

Here is a list with Best sites to upload and share your photos and how you can use it.

Google Photos

At the top of the list is this great Google app, which is very easy to use from any mobile device. In which You can upload your own photos Either store it in the free 15GB cloud or share it with other people. The great thing about this app is that you can choose whether you want to upload the images in their original or compressed form.

In addition, in Google Photos you will find many tools that will help you to edit your photos and even Create albums and links To share with other people and they directly access your content, as long as you give permission.

Google Photos website

we move

If what you are looking for is a secure website where you can upload your visual content and share it with your loved ones, then you can count on WeTransfer. To use this platform You have to go to her official page Provide the details of the person who will receive the photo, then upload the content and press “send”. It’s that simple and fast and you’ll already be sharing high-quality images either by email or as a link.

All of these options are completely free, however, you should keep that in mind There is a limit of 2 GBso you can not send more than that.

WeTransfer site

cable

Telegram is one of the most powerful social networks today due to its versatility, in addition to being able to chat with many people, you can also You can send and receive endless media filessuch as high-quality photos, the ability to choose to send them compressed or not, and create albums and personal clouds.

The service offered by this app is free, although it also has payment options. however, It is one of the most practical and safe options. To upload photos and share photos from your mobile device, laptop or tablet, just sign up and that’s it!

Telegram site

Behance

This grid is perfect for photography lovers because Includes a license for amazing Adobe software Best of all, you can access it for free. On this page you can upload, edit and share images either as a file Project, live broadcast or a work in progress.

Something special about Behance is that all the content you decide to share with someone else will have an expiration time i.e. it will only be available for 24 hours, after that It will be deleted automatically. This has been very practical for those who dedicate themselves to the world of photography, so if you are looking for something similar, you can give this site a try.

Behance site