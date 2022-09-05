Today’s tremor live | Sept 5 LIVE: When was the last earthquake in Peru, what degree and where can the last earthquakes be seen? | Geophysical Institute of Peru | PGI | NMRI EMCC | Peru

In Management, we give you daily information about the tremors that occur in Peru. This Sunday, September 4, we’ll keep you updated with the latest earthquakes nationwide, both in Lima and the rest of the regions. Every day the Geophysical Institute of Peru publishes details of seismic activity and here we tell you all about it.

What information does Censis provide? Data such as the epicenter, magnitude, and exact time, among other details of recent earthquakes in Peru.

Likewise, it collects data acquired in real time by the National Seismic Network, through velocity sensors and other instruments that monitor plate tectonics (Nazca and South America), and any geological event that can generate seismic motion.

What are the seismic zones in Peru?

According to the National Institute of Civil Defense (Indeci), the entire coastal region of Peru is the region most at risk of high-magnitude earthquakes of relative frequency.

“During the past 500 years of history, all cities near the coastal zone were affected by earthquakes to a lesser and greater degree. At the same time, depending on the shape of their coasts, tsunamis were present in specific areas with greater intensity,” the entity identifies in an official report.

Similarly, Indeci notes that other areas prone to strong tremor are the Andes, including Huaytapallana (Junín), Ayacucho, Cusco, Abancay, and Arequipa due to the presence of significant reverse and normal systems.

How do you prepare?

In earthquake situations, the Indeci authorities recommend acting calmly and identifying safe areas inside and outside the home, in order to avoid regrettable personal damage.

In addition, they recommend getting an emergency backpack with gadgets, a portable radio, and basic non-perishable canned food.

