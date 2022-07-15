Today’s strike on Hesse state railways – FFH.de

A new problem for train passengers. The Railroad and Transport Union (EVG) announced last night that railway employees in Hesian State went on strike today. Communications must be affected everywhere in Hesse.
Trains to the Volkswagen plant in Ponatal have been cancelled
Early in the morning, EVG’s Alexander Becchel responded to the FFH’s request with train journeys in the Alsfeld region particularly affected – eg to Gießen. There are also trains from Kassel to VW operating in Baunatal, but also connections from Siegen to Limburg. At noon, communications in the Wiesbaden and Frankfurt regions may also fail.
The union demands a wage increase of at least 6.8%
According to EVG in a nightly press release, the reason for this is the ongoing stagnation in collective bargaining. “The HLB management apparently believes that it can disregard the legitimate interests of employees. So we are taking a step forward – we have no other choice,” said the head of the EVG Frankfurt office, Alexander Becchel.
Warning strikes on all communications in Hesse
EVG is calling for a wage increase of at least 6.8 percent. His employer, Hesse State Railways, rejects this and is based on a lower wage agreement with another union. Additionally, EVG wants to make sure employees can choose between more time off or more money.
We regret that travelers have to suffer
“At many other companies where we have collective agreements, these services have always been the norm, which is why we now want to implement them on the Hesian State Railroad. We are sorry that travelers are suffering.” However, the EVG shutdown does not rule out further of labor disputes.
