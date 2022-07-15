Today’s strike on Hesse state railways – FFH.de

A new problem for train passengers. The Railroad and Transport Union (EVG) announced last night that railway employees in Hesian State went on strike today. Communications must be affected everywhere in Hesse.

Trains to the Volkswagen plant in Ponatal have been cancelled

Early in the morning, EVG’s Alexander Becchel responded to the FFH’s request with train journeys in the Alsfeld region particularly affected – eg to Gießen. There are also trains from Kassel to VW operating in Baunatal, but also connections from Siegen to Limburg. At noon, communications in the Wiesbaden and Frankfurt regions may also fail.

The union demands a wage increase of at least 6.8%

According to EVG in a nightly press release, the reason for this is the ongoing stagnation in collective bargaining. “The HLB management apparently believes that it can disregard the legitimate interests of employees. So we are taking a step forward – we have no other choice,” said the head of the EVG Frankfurt office, Alexander Becchel.