to the Worldcup! Argentina beat Paraguay and qualified directly for Australia and New Zealand

Football is not for those who deserve it, but for those who score goals, and Argentina national team And the policemen in Colombia added: He deserved to win, very difficult Paraguay, third place in Copa America 2022 And I got a place World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023.

Because, true, the Argentine national team did not shine throughout the match in Armenia, but they did not stop looking for the opponent’s goal. Because the goal against Romina Nunez in the first half was difficult, but she did not send her off, and if you leave Albiceleste alive, you have to face the consequences.

The first half was difficult for the team. German Portanova, who were unable to find spaces in the attack area and failed to exploit the partnership between Yamila Rodríguez, Florencia Bon Segundo and Estefanía Banini. To make matters worse, Perugia goalkeeper Alicia Bobadilla, one of the best goalkeepers in the competition, drowned every opportunity that came into her area.

But this Argentina takes you forward. With leadership, with the claw but above all with the football. Because she has Panini, one of the best players in the world, Pon Segundo, a foot of another class (appearing in her 2-1 free kick) and Yamila Rodriguez, an inexhaustible player, who drives women crazy. Competitors and who has sharp scenes: her weakness against the Perugia made her add Six goals to conclude a trophy he will remember forever.

The Argentine national team won in Armenia and the whole of Argentina celebrated: German Portanova’s team packs its bags and goes to Australia and New Zealand to play the fourth World Cup in its history.