TMW EXCLUSIVE – USA by Max Cristina (MLSSoccerItalia): “Pulisic is the top. McKennie is not a main guy”

Will it be a World Cup rehearsal for a national team that has not yet reached its peak and maturity? It is one of the questions that Tuttomercatoweb.com asked his colleague Max ChristinaFounder Italian Football League and fellow Sport Mediaset. “Absolutely yes. In the United States, this World Cup in Qatar is definitely important and will follow a lot, as well as for the match against England, but there is no point in denying that eyes have already turned to the next edition, which will be followed by the USA. Mexico and Canada hosts. Witness a ball American football is a moment of growth that started by failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, but the talent is very young and the feeling is that if everyone keeps their promises in 2026, the USMNT could be a good selection.In Qatar that will definitely help, also because the qualifiers were in any No way in the group dominated by Canada.”

American football is going through a moment of growth that started with the failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, but the talent is very young and the feeling is that if everyone keeps their promises in 2026, the USMNT can make a good selection. The experience in Qatar will definitely help, also because the qualifiers were weak in the Canadian-dominated group. For this reason, some of Berhalter’s choices surprised me somewhat, including the exclusion of Pepi, Tillman and Arriola who would certainly have provided a very beneficial experience for the future.

Pulisic has been dubbed the LeBron of Soccer. Is he the polar star of the national team?



Pulisic is certainly the most famous player in the world on the US national team, and he’s the one everyone knows. The rebirth of his name, which he spent on the pitch at the international level started already at a very young age, and yes, we can define him as the star in a selection, the star of Berhalter, who has plenty of talents from the trocar on up.

LeBron’s definition of football seems overstated to me, but if he’s doing well he’s definitely a player to watch, but he’s not the only one here.

– In which World Cup will McKinney be, what role will he play?



McKenzie is a special position because, just like at Juventus, he can play many different roles. It is certainly an advantage, but sometimes this thing can penalize a very good player in several positions, without excelling in one particular position.

Coach Berhalter always had him in mind, and even in the World Cup, if he recovers well from injury, he will be a hero on the field. But I don’t see him as a major player in the United States. In midfield you have to keep an eye on Musa from Valencia, born in 2002 but very talented. Let’s see how much space will be given.

And hey, Rina, the unlikely baby. Is the attack the strong point of the national team?



Talent from the front lines upwards is certainly not missing in the US National Team, if a problem that has always been present in recent years and which they hope to solve by 2026 is the lack of a top striker. Someone who is able to finish an excellent job behind his back.

We talked about Pulisic, but Reina is also a more key player in Berhalter’s attacking economy than Weah. Ricardo Pepe is very young, moving to Groningen has restored his sense of purpose and self-esteem, but it’s too early to put all the responsibility on him in attack. Perhaps also because of this pressure Berhalter decided not to contact him, which is wrong for me because he was also in perfect shape.

Realistically. What is the goal and what do you define as failure?



I think realistically the USA are aiming for top of the group, as they could easily play Wales and Iran – and if one day, even England. Then a lot will depend on the passes, and getting into the quarterfinals will be a great success. Failure could mean going out in the group stage because the talent is there, but it has to be put to good use.