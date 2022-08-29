Title fights in Eugene: American athletes dominate the World Cup – the country doesn’t get it



In six years there will be the Olympic Games in Los Angeles. Sports highlights: The World Championships in Eugene should boost interest in sports in the United States.

Noah Lyles reaches the finish line in the fourth best time ever for the 200m and defends his world title. He broke the American record of Michael Johnson. Behind him, two more Americans won the silver and bronze medals at the first World Championships in Athletics United State.

Among the celebratory spectators in the stands at Hayward Field in Eugene are civil rights icons Tommy Smith and John Carlos. were worried about Olympic Games 1968 with their protest on the podium after the 200m gold and bronze caused a sensation – and they are among Lyle’s historic role models.

More drama, content and world class level is almost impossible at a major sporting event. However, six years before the Olympic Games in Los Angeles Athletics In the public perception of the United States still does not happen. Although only about 15,000 tickets will be sold, there is always plenty of free seating in the beautiful stadium in the student city of Eugene.

Although Olympic broadcaster NBC has the TV rights, even interested people are having difficulties finding the World Cup and being able to watch it on TV. The vast majority of the country’s sports-loving population doesn’t even seem to know that the World Cup in Oregon is currently underway.

No other team has as many things as the hosts

“A lot of people around the world love and appreciate athletics. Here in America we are not taught Sports Carlos said at a news conference before Lyles stormed the title in an astonishing 19.31 seconds.” He once raised his fist in the air while wearing a black glove, and took home the 20th, 21st and 22nd American medals with teammates Kenneth Bednarik and Irion Knighton.

No other team came close to capturing as many hosts as the hosts in their first World Cup finals on home soil. Lyles, world 100m champion Fred Curley, or shot put world record holder Ryan Crozier, perform their jobs in a country that matters no more than success – however, these title fights don’t even bother the host city of Eugene, which is called The name “Tracktown “USA”, with their impressive track and field history is of remarkable ecstasy.

After seven out of every ten days of competition, only 75 percent of tickets were sold on average. If you walk the streets a few blocks from the stadium, you will no longer notice the World Cup on the grounds of the University of Oregon. German discus launcher Shanice Craft joked, “It looked like all the tickets were sold out. They were, I don’t know to whom.” “The Americans create a good mood for their athletes and the atmosphere is great when you come to the stadium here. It’s a very nice stadium, the discus ring in the middle, I don’t think it could be better. But I still think, the ranks would be fuller.”

Coe: Athletics will be the number five sport in the United States

In 2028, IAAF President Sebastian Coe wants to make athletics the number five sport in the United States. And there remains a long way to go. The 1,500-meter Olympic champion at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics admitted midway through that “we’re not even close to the proportions I want and ought to achieve, even though there is no we should. We haven’t done enough.” term review.

“For the Olympics to be truly successful, you need a strong athletics presence, and you really need a strong athletics presence in a country that is at the fore in athletics,” Coe explained. Nowhere else in the world are there so many students involved in athletics. Nearly 50 million residents jog regularly. “You have the best athletes in the world and all these other assets,” said the Briton. “We have to make sure that people understand a lot about our sport when we get to 2028.”

