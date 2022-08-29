Tim’s return to the US Open: Here’s his chance

The former Austrian top seed plays with a wildcard at the US Open.

The 2020 winner is trying to return to the ATP Top 100 after a crunch in shape and a serious injury.

In the first round in Queens, he met the powerful Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta.

Two years ago, Dominic Thiem arrived at Olympus Tennis. Just over four hours later, he defeated Austrian lower Alexander Zverev in a thrilling five-setter in September 2020, and after three defeats in the final, won his first Grand Slam title. At the upcoming US Open, Tim will compete with a wildcard.

A lot has happened between his biggest career wins to date and today. Not only did Tim suffer a low profile in 2021, but he also suffered a ruptured tendon sheath and joint capsule at the tournament in Mallorca. As a result, Thiem is no longer running a championship in a calendar year, and the return the following March clearly failed, because after the initial bankruptcy, Covid disease follows directly.

Then Tim suffered one defeat after another in the first round. He slipped to 352 in the ATP rankings in June – in 2020 Tim ranked third in the world. Now tennis in Austria and in fact the entire tennis world is wondering what a once unshakable baseline player is and what chances he has at the US Open.

The first ray of hope

The curve has been pointing upwards since July. Thiem celebrates his first win at the Challenger Championship in Salzburg and then defeats two top 50 players in Båstad, Sweden. In Gstaad he even managed to reach the semi-finals. On the penultimate lap he had to admit defeat to Matteo Berrettini. In the preparatory tournament for the US Open, at Winston-Salem, Tim can defeat JJ Wolff first and then move on to the round of 16 after Grigor Dimitrov surrenders.

There, however, it ended up against Jack Draper, number 55 in the world. Anyone expecting a sensation from Tim at the US Open will very likely be disappointed. Despite having already won in New York, the 28-year-old is nowhere near as good as a 2020. His ATP 231 ranking doesn’t reflect Tim’s true potential, but the lengthy injury and the impact of the injury itself can still be felt today.

Little confidence in the forehands

In his prime, Tim is a tough, ruthless hitter who also runs long careers with the best players in the world and often wins them due to the number of his controllable mistakes. But the Austrian currently lacks consistency in his shots and, last but not least, some confidence in his forehands. With this forehand, Tim is not only acting defensively in 2020, but also promises many points with powerful shots.

But the 28-year-old’s one-handed forehand and backhand jolts a lot these days. Tim sometimes shows all his talent, but he can also drop sentences if the opponent himself is pressing the baseline.

Tim is still benefiting from the above

In fact, at 28, Tim was never too old to celebrate his return to the top of the world. However, the clock is ticking against him. Because he can still count on his “Protected Ranking” and participate in tournaments. If a player has been injured for more than six months and inevitably falls out of the standings, he can ask to calculate the average position from the first three months of the injury and use it in place of the real ranking position.

After returning to play, the Protected Rank is valid for nine months or for the first nine tournaments played. At the US Open, Tim competes with wild card. “It’s so cool because I can then use the word ‘protected’ for another tournament,” he commented on Servus TV.

Sand is the preferred substrate

But it also means: in the not-too-distant future, unless his results fundamentally improve, Tim will have to run into the qualifying tournaments. Hungry and often athletic young professionals are waiting there, who must really make life difficult for him, also because he tends to be one of the late starters in the tournaments.

Despite his 2020 hardcourt win, his favorite playing surface is actually sand. After all, Thiem failed twice in the French Open final. But there is still a few months left before the clay season begins. In this regard, the man from Lichtenwörth has to make his next big breakthrough on the hard court.

Unbeaten against a first-round opponent

In the US Open for the first round on Monday he will meet one of his old acquaintances: Pablo Carreno Busta. So far, Tim has won all seven duels between the two on the ATP Tour. But as he struggles to continue his career, Carino Busta’s consistent play has cemented his 14th place in the world.

At the Canadian Open in Montreal, part of the ATP Tour Masters 1000, the Spaniard recently won and thus celebrated the biggest success of his career. The 31-year-old may not be the most attractive and exciting player in high-level tennis, but he’s uncomfortable playing, especially as he advances to the semi-finals of the 2020 US Open, the tournament that Tim wins. In 2017, Asturian was among the top four.

Tim’s goal is Top 100

Anything but a Carino Busta win would be a real surprise despite Tim’s life. The past few weeks have already shown just how rocky the track is for Lower Austria. In fact, he wanted to steadily improve his ATP ranking in the tournaments in the USA. But after temporarily taking a place in the Top 200 list, he’s now out of it again.

“The goal of the year is the top 100,” Tim explains in July. He has set himself this goal so that “I can be in the main competition in Australia without any help”. Hard work for the former first player.

