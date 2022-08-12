Tigray, activist Gebrimedin: “Addis Ababa’s punishment”

Rome – “Delegates from the European Union and the United States went to Tigray last week and recognized the need to end the blockade of the region, without taking any serious measures to get the Ethiopian government to resolve the situation. To reach the gods Peace negotiations Measures are needed to really convince the Addis Ababa government to implement them, such as targeted sanctions.” Speech Myaza gibrimidineD., an international relations researcher and human rights activist born in Tigray but residing in Washington, where she has been studying since 2019. She was interviewed by Dyer Agency as efforts to organize peace negotiations continue between the Ethiopian Executive and the Tigrinya authorities, led by the Tigrinya People’s Front. Editing.

The two factions expressed their willingness to negotiate last June19 months after the start of the conflict described by the activist, well known among the Tigrinya diaspora in the world, as “Genocide committed by the Ethiopian armyalong with the Eritrean armed forces and the militias of the Amhara region. “The number of dead in the conflict is not known, due to the cutting off of communications and access to the press imposed by the Ethiopian government. Gebremidhin deplores”150,000 civilian casualties, partially re-release data that was also recently reported by some researchers at the Belgian University of Ghent. Experts from the Flemish University have estimated between 150,000 and 200,000 casualties due to the famine caused by the conflict, between 50,000 and 100,000 deaths due to the fighting and then about 100,000 further deaths due to lack of access to the health system.

The situation currently observed in the area In northern Ethiopia, bordering Sudan to the west and Eritrea to the eastIt was marked by a humanitarian truce declared in March and is still in place today.

“The weapons are silent but the Tigrays are still largely under siegehumanitarian aid and basic necessities such as life-saving medicines are not arriving, and people are still dying of starvation,” however, says Gibrimidine. “Under these circumstances, it does not seem possible to talk about peace negotiations, despite his intentions and efforts in this Meaning both the Tigrinya People’s Liberation Front and all the people of Tigrinya.

The United Nations Office for Humanitarian Affairs (OHCHR) announced in its latest report on the situation in Tigray, which was published this week, that Since June, truckloads of humanitarian aid have resumed in the area – up to 500 a day –, across the pass from Afar. But the United Nations warns of a fuel shortage that “hampers” the delivery of materials to the population. Then the High Commissioner confirms this All public services continue to be suspended in Tigray, Including banks and transportation. The topic was at the center of the visit of diplomats from the United States and the European Union in recent days, who met in the capital, Mekele, where they went after being in Addis Ababa, with the highest authority in Tigrin, Debretsion Gebrimichael.

“They appealed to the Ethiopian government to restore all suspended basic jobs, but after that nothing else,” repeats the researcher, who was born and studied in Tigray, and has lived in different parts of the country, including the capital. “The international community can make a difference, but so far we have seen nothing but false promises when concrete measures such as sanctions should be imposed,” he added. The lack of action is even more impressive when compared to the action of major Western countries in the Ukrainian context, starting with the numerous economic and financial sanctions imposed on Moscow.

“The attitude of the great powers toward Ethiopia is undoubtedly different from the one used in the Eastern European scenario, to the point where one wonders whether the great powers on the ground really care about the rule of law and human rights,” the activist says. . “I am happy that the Ukrainian people are receiving so much support but at the same time I notice an amazing divergence of interest. It is painful and shocking to me that I deal with international relations and that I am committed to protecting the rights of everyone – continues Gebrimichael -. What I study remains only on paper.”

The activist delves into his personal path and says:Having left for the United States in the hope of returning to Ethiopia to contribute to the country’s development, Proceeding from the topics of gender rights, poverty eradication and women’s empowerment.” The researcher continues Al-Rigbat, “which collided with the reality of the ongoing genocide, with hundreds of Tigrayans in detention in the regions of Western Tigray and thousands of girls raped during the hostilities.”

A country, Ethiopia after the outbreak of conflict, which does not even resemble the one that left three years ago, from the activist’s point of view. “Abi Ahmed’s goal after all – as the researcher points out – is to make a profound adjustment to the structure of the federation on a societal basis that now exists in the country and which protects all the different Ethiopian nationalities.” The activist explains that the perspective “is to reach a unitary state that does not recognize the peculiarities that characterize the different regions and push towards forced integration into one identity.”

The news on the Dire website may be used and reproduced, provided that the source of the DIRE agency and the address www.dire.it is explicitly mentioned.