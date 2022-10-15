Thuringia: The left wants to prevent the right-wing scene meetings in public space

According to Katharina Koenig-Prius, municipalities need more help to prevent the use of public spaces for right-wing events.

You should be better informed by the Thuringian Interior Ministry about the corresponding legal options, Koenig Prius said on Saturday in Apolda (Weimarer Land) to the German news agency dpa. Although there is a bulletin for the municipalities, it goes back a few years.

The background is the Federal Conference for Junge Alternative this weekend at Apolda Town Hall. According to a report by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, the correctional institution has been a “watch object (suspect case)” since the beginning of 2019.

This means that internal intelligence puts the organization in its sights and, under certain conditions, can monitor communications, recruit informants, or use other intelligence means to check whether suspicions of anti-constitutional activities are substantiated.

Koenig Breus explained that this bulletin does not adequately take into account how the parties targeted by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution are dealt with.

At the JA conference on Saturday, AfD national president Tino Chrupala (47) and regional federation president in Thuringia, Bjorn Höck (50) spoke. He noted that the Alternative Party from Thuringia was an “often guest” at Apolda Town Hall.