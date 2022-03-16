Thriller “The Snow Girl” Javier Castillo (also soon on Netflix)

Javier Castillo He grew up in Malaga. He studied business administration and earned a master’s degree in management from ESCP Europe Business School. His novels, which are translated in more than 60 countries, have sold over a million copies. Slane brings excitement to the library Snow Maidenwhich we will see soon in the series version Netflix.

The journey signed by the Spanish writer is a dark one. The plot takes us to New York in 1998on Thanksgiving Day Parade: Kira Templeton, three, disappears. It all happens in an instant: A father loses the hold of his daughter’s warm, light hand and suddenly no longer sees her, she is swallowed up by the raging crowd. There is no point in calling her for help and despairing. After lengthy searches, only her clothes and tufts of hair were found.

2003, five years later, on Kira’s birthday: His parents receive a strange package. Inside there is a video showing a little girl who looks like Kira, while playing with a doll in a brightly colored room. After a very short time, the screen returns to crashing into a dust of black and white dots, a snow of uncertainty, hope and pain all together. Also seen in the video is Meren Treggs, who was a journalism student at the time of the kidnapping and has dedicated herself body and soul to the cause ever since. she is the one A parallel investigation is underwaydeeper and more dangerous, as Kira’s disappearance intertwines with her personal story Mysterious Mirrors game This leaves readers breathless.

On ilLibraio.it, we present an excerpt:

“Okay, kiddo. Let’s go get the balloon!”

Aaron put Kira on his shoulders again and began to struggle to make his way through the growing crowd. After taking a few steps, before leaving for good, he turned to Grace and shouted, “Are you going to be okay?”

“Yes! Hurry up, it’s coming!”

From Aaron’s shoulders, Kira smiled at her mother again, her face radiating joy in all directions. That would be Grace’s only consolation, years later, when she tried to convince herself that the void wasn’t too dark, the pain wasn’t too severe and the pain wasn’t stifling: at the last memory Kira had, little girl smiled.

Once in front of Mary Poppins, Aaron laid the baby on the floor – a gesture he would never forgive. He wanted her to be closer to Miss Poppins and thought he might be able to get her to order the balloon herself. People do things with their best intentions, even when they have the worst consequences. The sound of the band mingled with the screams of the audience, hundreds of arms and legs moved with difficulty around them, and Kira pressed her father’s hand with frightened force. Then he reached the other toward the girl dressed as Mary Poppins, who spoke the words that will forever be engraved in the memory of that father who was about to lose everything: “Would this pretty little girl want a little sugar?”

Kira laughed and let out a voice that Aaron would later remember as a slight snort before laughter broke out. Just the kind of memories engraved in the mind that you try to cling to with all your might.

It was the last time he heard her laugh.

Just as Keira picked up the balloon presented to her by Mary Poppins with her tender fingers, there was an explosion of red confetti. The children cried jubilantly and soon a state of tension spread between the parents and the tourists due to the stampede coming from all sides.

Then the inevitable happened. Although later Aaron was thinking of many things he could have changed in those rare two minutes when it all happened. He thought he should have taken the balloon or that he should have insisted that Kira stay with Grace or, in fact, that he should have approached the girl from the right instead of the left as he did.

Someone ran to Aaron, who backed off on a foot railing surrounding a tree between 36 and Broadway. That was the exact moment he felt for the last time making contact with Kira’s fingers: the warmth, the lightness, the way her little hand held her index, middle and ring fingers. Their hands parted and then Aaron didn’t know that it would last forever. What would have been a minor bump, had it not caused so many people to fall in a chain, which would probably take a second to get up, became a minute long as the crowd attempted to climb the sidewalk to get away from the procession. He accidentally climbed onto his hand or shin bone. From the ground, Aaron shouted as he could, “Kira! Stay where you are!”

While he was still on the ground, Aaron thought he had heard: “Dad!”

Painfully and after struggling to get back on his feet, he realized that Keira was no longer next to Mary Poppins. Those who fell were able to get up and try to regain their positions. In the midst of the crowd, Aaron shouted again, “Kira! Keira!”

The people around him looked at him in a daze, not understanding what was happening. He ran to the woman in the outfit: “Did you see my daughter?”

“The Girl with the White Quilt?”

“Yes where?”

“I gave her the balloon and then she pushed me away. I lost sight of her. Isn’t he with her?”

“Kira!” Aaron shouted again, interrupting the woman and looking around. He was searching for her among thousands of legs. “Kira!”

Then it happened. Unless something was supposed to happen, the eyes of an observer from above would dissolve in an instant. A white helium balloon escaped from someone’s hand and was seen by Aaron.

It was the worst thing that could happen.

With difficulty he began to make way in the crowd that stopped him and ran towards the place from where the balloon had flown away from his position, shouting: “Kira! My baby!”

Mary Poppins also started screaming, “Girl lost!”

When Aaron finally got to the point where he left the white balloon, at the entrance to the bank, a man and his daughter with two wire pigtails greeted the balloon with laughter.

(Complete in the library…)