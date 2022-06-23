Three taken to hospital after a commercial plane fire at Miami International Airport

Passengers recount what they experienced on board the plane that caught fire in Miami 2:56

(CNN) – Airport spokesman Greg Chen told CNN that three people were hospitalized with minor injuries after the landing gear of a Red Air plane from the Dominican Republic collapsed as it landed at Miami International Airport.

Three injured in plane crash at Miami airport 0:40

The flight was arriving from Santo Domingo at 5:30 PM (Eastern time) when the landing gear collapsed and caused a fire.

According to Chen, there were at least 126 people on board. He added that three of them were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The Miami-Dade Rescue Department said the plane’s fire was under control and crews were working to mitigate a fuel leak.

#MDFR In the place of plane fire in Tweet embed. Firefighting teams have brought the fire under control and are working to mitigate the fuel spill. All lives on board were assessed for injuries. A total of 3 patients were transferred to local area hospitals. pic.twitter.com/hMP68ncJ4s – Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (MiamiDadeFire) June 21 2022

Two flights have been delayed so far in the area where the plane landed.

CNN has reached out to Red Air for comment.

This story is under development.